Somalia in Uproar Over the Arrival of Egyptian Troops

NAIROBI, Kenya – The arrival of Egyptian boots on Somali soil has sparked a storm of fury and discord in the region, threatening to throw a wrench in the fragile gears of peace and stability within this Horn of Africa nation.

Somalia, after hammering out a defense agreement with Egypt, extended an invite to the North African country for deploying its peacekeeping forces. These troops are slated to join the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) come January 2025.

Yet, this controversial decision has ignited a firestorm in several federal states. Particularly in the Southwest, there is a strong preference for Ethiopian forces, currently stationed there under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), a mandate that wraps up by December 2024.

Chants of “doonimayno Masar” (we don’t want Egypt) and “soo dhowoow Itoobiya” (welcome Ethiopia) echoed through the streets of Bakol, as thousands took to protest against the planned deployment.

With transport paralysed, PM Hamza Abdi Barre touched down in Baidoa, flanked by top aides including National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Director, Abdullahi Mohamed Ali aka Sanbaloolshe. Their mission? To assure Abdiaziz Laftagareen, the regional chief, of continued safety and security post the exit of Ethiopian troops. Mogadishu insists on the Ethiopian withdrawal at the end of the ATMIS mission.

Citing a report from The EastAfrican, the planned deployment includes 5,000 Egyptian soldiers under AUSSOM, with an additional 5,000 following a bilateral agreement between Somalia and Egypt.

“The Somali National Forces are capable of ensuring state security, dispelling any safety concerns,” Barre declared in Baidoa.

Despite Somalia severing ties with Addis Ababa over border disputes—after Ethiopia signed an accord with North Western State of Somalia, providing it Red Sea access—both Southwest and Northeastern State favor Ethiopian assistance.

With Ethiopia in possession of 20 kilometers of Red Sea territory and recognizing North Western State of Somalia—a move that irked Somalia—Egypt exploited the diplomatic rift, striking a defense deal with Somalia. This step can be seen through the lens of Egypt’s ongoing feud with Ethiopia over the Grand Renaissance Dam.

Mohamed Yusuf publicly appreciated “peace, stability, and education in Waif town” that were achieved owing to Ethiopian forces, as protesters showcased Ethiopian flags.

Whispers of unease began circulating when two Egyptian military aircraft landed at Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle International Airport in late August, transporting weapons. Egypt’s historical backing of Somalia against Ethiopia in the 1960s and 1970s was revered. This year’s stance, however, appears different.

Notably, even the Southwest state isn’t on the same page. Tensions heightened when about 24 MPs from the SWS in the federal parliament vocally supported pro-Ethiopian protests in Bakol, clashing with those deeming pro-Ethiopian sentiment against Somali interests.

Anticipating a legislative schism, Speaker Aden Mohamed Nur Madobe of the Lower House (House of the People) imposed a ban on press conferences, both within and outside parliamentary bounds.

Outspoken MP Dahir Amin Jesow criticized the ban, stating, “Press conferences are a vital tool for expression. Denying them quashes political transparency and open dialogue.”

Consequently, MPs have migrated their debates online, deepening rifts. Pro-Mogadishu MPs urged parliament to strip pro-Ethiopian legislators of their immunity, aiming to prosecute them for treason.

