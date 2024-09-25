Italy Halts Schengen Visas for Somalia Amid Stricter EU Immigration Policies

Nairobi (AX) – The Italian government has urgently put a halt to processing Schengen visas for applications made through its embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia.

The news broke on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, through a statement from the Italian Embassy in Nairobi. The embassy revealed, “We wish to inform you that the Embassy of Italy in Nairobi has immediately ceased the issuance of entry Schengen visas for all applications processed by the Embassy of Italy in Mogadishu. For more details, please get in touch with the Embassy of Italy in Nairobi.”

Though an official explanation for this suspension was not offered, the decision follows a recent proposal by the European Union Commission in July 2024, which suggested new visa restrictions for Somalia. This proposal is aimed at enhancing cooperation with Somalia regarding the readmission of Somali nationals who have either overstayed their visas or entered the EU without the necessary documentation.

Pending approval by the EU Council, the proposal includes measures such as issuing only single-entry visas to Somali nationals, raising visa fees, and extending processing times from 15 to 45 days. Moreover, the EU may also consider suspending specific regulations that require the submission of supporting documents for visa applications.