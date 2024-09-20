MusicSomalia

How civil war turned basketball stars into refugees

avatar of axadleBy axadle

“The pilot told us, ‘Don’t go back…either you will be raped or killed at the airport if you go back.’”

Safia Omer, a former member of Somalia’s national women’s basketball team, vividly remembers the day she knew she couldn’t return home.

In 1991, as civil war erupted in Somalia, Safia and her teammates were in Ethiopia for a tournament when they were warned that it was too dangerous to return. Stranded for 10 days at the airport, Safia eventually sought refuge in the United States, mirroring the fate of many Somalis who fled the escalating violence.

Today, Somalia continues to struggle with insecurity and violence from the extremist group Al-Shabab, preventing many from returning home.

But each summer, Somalis from around the world make their way to Ashland, Oregon where they reunite to share stories, reminisce, and of course, play basketball.

Presenter: Alan Kasujja. Guests: Abdiaziz Guled, Safia Omer, and Abukar Shiino

Source : https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0jpsnv3

