Honored Scholar and Leader Mohamed Said Gees Laid to Rest in Virginia

Mohamed Said Gees: An Architect of Peace and Education in Somalia

The recent passing of Mohamed Said Gees, a revered Somali academic, statesman, and peacemaker, has left a profound void in the fabric of Somali society. Gees, who died on August 23 at the age of 77 and was laid to rest in Virginia, embodied a lifetime dedicated to education, cultural preservation, and reconciliation amidst Somalia’s turbulent history.

A Remarkable Journey from Education to Politics

Born on November 11, 1946, in the northern town of Erigavo, Gees’ early years were defined by his family’s move to Hargeisa, where his father worked as a doctor. Education was his first calling. After attending Sheikh Secondary School, Gees pursued a degree in physics at Lafoole College, later advancing his studies in the United Kingdom.

His return to Somalia marked the beginning of a significant contribution to the nation’s educational landscape. As an educator, Gees played a pivotal role at the Ministry of Education’s curriculum center. He was instrumental in the standardization of the Somali language, aiding in the translation of science and mathematics textbooks—a crucial step in making education accessible to Somali youth.

An Unexpected Foray into Politics

Gees’ entry into the political arena was as unexpected as it was unconventional. In 1990, while engaged in a cattle trade in the village of Biyo-Ado, he heard his appointment as Minister of Fisheries announced over Radio Mogadishu. Despite the unexpected nature of the news, Gees accepted the position, marking the start of his foray into political life. “I looked around and thought—no one here knows me. So I accepted the appointment,” he once reflected, showcasing his pragmatic approach.

Although his tenure was short-lived due to the collapse of the central government, it was just the beginning of his influential role in Somali politics. His subsequent journey to Yemen and eventual involvement in North Western State of Somalia’s fledgling administration highlighted his resilience in the face of adversity.

Championing Peace in a Fractured Nation

In the late 1990s, as North Western State of Somalia’s self-declared government began to form, Gees became a cornerstone in the nation-building process. Under the leadership of President Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal, Gees served as Planning, Finance, and later, Foreign Minister. His work focused on fostering local reconciliation, organizing over 30 peace conferences—a testament to his commitment to dialogue and unity.

In North Western State of Somalia, Gees helped construct not just political frameworks but also bridges between divided communities. His belief in the power of conversation and compromise was evident in his meticulous approach to peacebuilding. “He saw reconciliation not just as a political necessity, but as a moral imperative,” said Ahmed Said Igeh, a veteran journalist and former student of Gees.

The Pen as a Tool for Change

In his later years, Gees turned increasingly to writing and political commentary, leaving an indelible mark through his published works. His book, “Dharaar Xusuus Leh” (“A Day to Remember”), offers a poignant chronicle of his personal and political journey. Through his writings, Gees continued to champion the values of good governance and ethical leadership, emerging as an elder statesman whose voice carried weight in Somali affairs.

Gees’ intellectual contributions were not limited to written text; they extended to the students he mentored and the ideas he propagated. “He was always kind and generous to students. He left a lasting impression,” recalled Igeh, underscoring Gees’ influence beyond formal positions.

A Legacy of Unity and Progress

In a region often marked by division and conflict, Gees’ life stands as a beacon of hope and perseverance. His legacy is not merely the positions he held but the impact he had on hearts and minds—a testament to the enduring power of education, dialogue, and empathy in rebuilding fractured communities.

As we reflect on Mohamed Said Gees’ contributions, we are left with crucial questions about the future of Somali society and the role of educated governance in shaping it. Can the values he championed continue to guide emerging leaders toward a path of reconciliation and progress? Will his life’s work inspire future generations to bridge divides with the same passion and commitment?

In mourning his loss, we also celebrate a life that continues to illuminate the way forward—a reminder that even in the most challenging circumstances, dedication to a cause can foster lasting change.

Gees leaves behind not just a legacy, but a challenge for all of us: to rise above divisions and work toward a peaceful, educated, and united future for Somalia and beyond.

By Ali Musa

Axadle Times international–Monitoring.