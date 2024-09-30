Health Minister’s Assistant and Spouses Disappear Following Travels to Geneva and New York

A fresh human trafficking scandal has erupted in Somalia, pointing fingers at senior government officials for their involvement in illicitly moving people across borders.

An aide to Somalia’s Minister of Health, alongside two of the minister’s spouses, disappeared after being trafficked to Switzerland and the U.S., as disclosed by Somali authorities. This has triggered a sweeping investigation into the inappropriate use of diplomatic rights by officials.

Embassies worldwide have reacted by suspending visa services to curb the exploitation of diplomatic passports. The Italian Embassy halted all Schengen visa applications from Somali nationals just last week. Similarly, the Turkish Embassy ceased processing visas for Somali service passport holders, citing widespread misuse.

Health Minister’s Family and Aide Disappear During Official Trips

Under scrutiny is Somalia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Haji Adam, after his wives and aide vanished during official trips. Both trips, to Geneva and New York, were for government business—September last year and May this year respectively.

Trip to New York: On September 19, 2023, Dr. Adam traveled with his wife, Habibo Adan Abdi, to New York for the UN General Assembly. While the minister attended various high-profile events, Habibo was reportedly smuggled into Canada.

“The minister is aware; he financed her trip and paid the traffickers who helped her cross the U.S. border into Canada,” an anonymous official said.

Advised not to seek asylum in the U.S., she crossed into Canada where she’s now seeking refuge. The Prime Minister’s Office, however, refrained from commenting.

Trip to Geneva: During the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva from May 27 to June 1, 2024, the minister’s second wife and aide also vanished. They subsequently crossed into Germany, where Dr. Adam’s second wife is currently seeking asylum.

Despite participating in high-level discussions, only Dr. Adam returned to Somalia, deepening the suspicion around him. Family sources indicate that she regrets her decision due to language barriers in Germany.

“Scandals under the Hamza Abdi Barre administration have reached new heights whilst the integrity of government institutions hits new lows. Shameful, indeed!” said MP Mursal Khalif.

Efforts to reach Minister Adam for comments have been in vain; he read a text message from our reporter but did not respond. Meanwhile, other delegation members returned, but questions about the minister’s family linger.

The Swiss Embassy, which issued the visas for Geneva, hasn’t yet responded to inquiries. Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, is investigating the official who authorized the visas.