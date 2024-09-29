Explosions in Somalia Leave Six Dead and Many Injured

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Twin explosions tragically claimed at least six lives and injured many on Saturday, as per officials. The blasts occurred in the capital, Mogadishu, and Lower Shabelle. Neither event has yet been claimed by any group.

The first explosion struck Gel Doh restaurant in the bustling Hamarweyne district, close to the National Theatre. Reports confirmed the deaths of three people and injuries to several more. A vehicle loaded with explosives ignited near the restaurant, leading to these casualties. The injured, primarily innocent civilians, were urgently transported to nearby medical facilities.

Notably, the National Theatre, situated close to the Presidential Palace, is frequented by high-ranking government officials and security personnel. They may have been the intended targets of this ruthless attack.

The second blast occurred in the Lower Shabelle region, where intense operations are carried out by the Somali National Army, regional militias, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), and the US Africa Command. This explosion resulted in the deaths of three more individuals and left dozens wounded.

The motives behind the bombings remain murky, albeit reminiscent of Al-Shabaab’s typical operations. The militant group, linked to Al-Qaeda, continuously strives to overthrow Somalia’s fragile, UN-backed federal government through violence.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared an all-out offensive against Al-Shabaab. His steadfast initiative has decimated thousands of militants and compelled the group to relinquish critical territories in central and southern Somalia over the past two years.

Despite the relentless military pressure, Somalia remains on edge as militants still pose a persistent threat.

