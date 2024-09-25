Ethiopia Urges Discussions on Somalia’s Security Post-ATMIS Withdrawal

New York (AX) – Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister, Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie, had a pivotal conversation with U.S. Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Catherine Molly Phee, during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday.

During their discussion, Minister Taye underscored Ethiopia’s unwavering devotion to fostering lasting peace and security, spotlighting the nation’s significant efforts in battling terrorism, particularly within Somalia.

The Minister indicated the necessity for thorough reflection before making any decisions regarding post-ATMIS (African Union Mission in Somalia) scenarios, shedding light on Ethiopia’s apprehensions about safeguarding regional stability.

Relations have frayed between Ethiopia and Somalia due to Ethiopia’s pact to lease a segment of North Western State of Somalia’s coastline, an autonomous area within Somalia, in return for possible acknowledgment of North Western State of Somalia’s sovereignty. This agreement has sparked diplomatic discord, with Somalia vehemently opposing the deal and accusing Ethiopia of infringing on its territorial sanctity.

Ethiopia’s intentions to construct a port in North Western State of Somalia have further heightened tensions with Mogadishu, drawing Somalia nearer to Egypt, a longstanding adversary of Ethiopia due to the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River.

In January, Somalia recalled its envoy to Ethiopia following the port deal, highlighting the intensifying diplomatic schism between the two countries.