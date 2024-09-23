5 Most Effective Strength Training Exercises for Shedding Pounds

Weightlifting is one of the most effective strategies for losing weight and transforming your body. While many people turn to cardio for weight loss, strength training offers unique benefits that go beyond simply burning calories during a workout. That’s why I’ve compiled some of the most effective strength training workouts to lose weight.

When you lift weights, you build lean muscle mass, which in turn increases your resting burn. This means your body continues to burn more calories even when you’re not actively exercising, making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit and lose fat. For those looking to lose weight and reshape their physique, incorporating weightlifting into your routine can yield significant, long-lasting results.

In my experience, I often recommend strength training to clients who are focused on losing fat and shedding pounds. While cardio certainly has its place in a well-rounded training plan, lifting weights has the added benefit of sculpting the body while improving strength and endurance.

By building muscle through targeted exercises, you not only make your body more efficient at burning fat, but also improve your overall physical appearance. The combination of lifting heavier weights and performing compound movements helps increase metabolism and promotes fat loss, giving you a toned, leaner look.

The five strength training sessions described here are specifically designed to help you lose weight by combining traditional strength training with metabolic conditioning. These routines focus on working multiple muscle groups at the same time, raising your heart rate and maximizing calorie burn. By incorporating these workouts into your workout routine, you’ll be able to effectively build muscle, increase endurance, and burn fat all at the same time.

Whether you’re new to lifting or looking to refine your routine, these workouts offer a powerful approach to weight loss and body transformation.

The training

What you need: A set of dumbbells, a barbell, resistance bands and an exercise mat.

Workout #1: Full Body Circuit

This workout targets all major muscle groups and helps you burn fat while building muscle mass. By going from one exercise to the next with minimal rest, you keep your heart rate elevated for maximum calorie burn.

The routine:

Dumbbell Squat Press (3 sets of 12 reps)

Pushups (3 sets of 15 reps)

Barbell Deadlift (3 sets of 10 reps)

Bent Dumbbell Row (3 sets of 12 reps)

Plank (3 sets of 30 seconds)

1. Dumbbell Squat to Press

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, hold dumbbells at shoulder height, palms facing inward. Lower into a squat. Push up to stand while pressing the dumbbells overhead.

2. Push-ups

Start in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Lower your chest to the floor. Press back up to plank.

3. Barbell Deadlift

Stand with your feet hip-width apart with a barbell in front of your thighs. Hinge at your hips and lower the barbell, keeping your back flat. Return to standing.

4. Dumbbell Bent Row

Hinges at hips, hold dumbbells in front of thighs. Bring the dumbbells up to your ribs, keeping your elbows close to your body.

5. Plank

Hold a plank position with your forearms on the mat, keeping your core engaged and body straight.

The #1 daily walking workout to lose weight

Workout #2: Upper Body Strength

This workout focuses on building upper body muscle, which helps improve posture and burn fat. Strengthening your arms, shoulders and back contributes to a slimmer appearance.

The routine:

Barbell Bench Press (4 sets of 8 reps)

Dumbbell Shoulder Press (3 sets of 10 reps)

Lat Pulldown (3 sets of 12 reps)

Dumbbell Bicep Curl (3 sets of 15 reps)

Triceps Dips (3 sets of 15 reps)

1. Barbell bench press

Lie on a bench with a barbell above your chest. Lower the bar to your chest. Press it up again.

2. Dumbbell shoulder press

Stand with dumbbells at shoulder height. Tap them above. Slowly lower back to the starting position.

3. Lazy Pulldown

Sit tall on a cable machine. Pull the bar down towards your chest and keep your back straight. Slowly return the bar to the starting position.

4. Dumbbell Bicep Curl

Stand tall with dumbbells in each hand. Bend the weights towards your shoulders. Lower them back down.

5. Tricep dips

Use a bench or a stable surface. Place your hands behind you. Lower your body. Push back up.

5 Perfect Weight Loss Workouts for Beginners

Workout #3: Lower Body Strength

Building muscle in your legs and glutes is essential for fat loss. These large muscle groups burn more calories at rest, which contributes to a slimmer figure.

The routine:

Barbell Back Squat (4 sets of 10 reps)

Dumbbell lunges (3 sets of 12 reps per leg)

Romanian Deadlift (3 sets of 10 reps)

Glute Bridge (3 sets of 15 reps)

Calf Raises (3 sets of 20 reps)

1. Barbell Back Squat

Stand with a barbell across your upper back, feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat. Push through both feet to return to standing.

2. Dumbbell Lunge

Step forward with one foot and lower your back knee to the floor. Push through your front foot to return to standing. Repeat on the other side.

3. Romanian deadlift

Stand tall and hold a barbell with your arms extended. Hinge at the hips and lower the barbell while keeping the legs straight. Return to standing.

4. Glute Bridge

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips toward the ceiling and squeeze your glutes. Lower back down.

5. Calf raises

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart. Lift up on your feet. Lower back down.

5 Free Weight Exercises for Beginners to Sculpt a Lean Body

Workout #4: Metabolic Conditioning

This fast-paced workout combines strength training with cardio to maximize calorie burn. It’s designed to keep your heart rate up while building strength, making it an effective way to lose weight.

The routine:

Kettlebell Swings (4 sets of 20 reps)

Burpees (3 sets of 15 reps)

Dumbbell pushers (3 sets of 12 reps)

Jump Squats (3 sets of 15 reps)

Mountain Climber (3 sets of 30 seconds)

1. Kettlebell Swings

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands. Swing the kettlebell between your legs. Push your hips forward to swing them up to shoulder height.

2. Burpees

From a standing position, drop into a squat. Kick your legs back into a plank. Do a pushup. Jump back to standing.

3. Dumbbell propeller

Hold dumbbells at shoulder height. Lower into a squat. Push up and press the dumbbells overhead.

4. Jump Squats

Lower into a squat, then jump up explosively. Land softly and go straight into the next rope.

5. Mountain climbers

Start in plank position. Switch quickly and drive the knees towards the chest.

RELATED: 10 Best Functional Strength Exercises for Weight Loss6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workout #5: Full Body Strength and Core

This workout focuses on strengthening your core while engaging all major muscle groups, helping you achieve a lean and toned look.

The routine:

Deadlift (4 sets of 8 reps)

Pushups (3 sets of 15 reps)

Russian Twists (3 sets of 20 reps)

Side plank (3 sets of 30 seconds per side)

Dumbbell Overhead Squat (3 sets of 12 reps)

1. Deadlift

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a barbell. Lower the barbell to the floor and keep your back flat. Raise the barbell back to standing.

2. Push-ups

Start in plank position. Lower your chest to the ground. Push back up.

3. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and hold a dumbbell or medicine ball. Twist your torso from side to side, keeping your core engaged.

4. Side plank

Lie on your side and support yourself on one forearm. Keep your body in a straight line for 30 seconds per side.

5. Dumbbell Overhead Squat

Hold a dumbbell overhead with both hands. Lower into a squat. Return to standing while holding the dumbbell overhead.