Hassan Nasrallah: The Charismatic and Cunning Leader of Hezbollah Through the Years

BEIRUT (AP) — For three decades, Hassan Nasrallah has steered the helm of Hezbollah, transforming it into one of the Middle East’s most formidable militant forces.

On Friday, Israeli airstrikes hammered six buildings in Beirut’s southern burb of Harek Hreik, the fiercest attack on the Lebanese capital in nearly 12 months of ongoing conflict with Hezbollah.

The Israeli Defense Forces claimed the strike, which left numerous casualties, targeted Hezbollah’s stronghold in Beirut. While three major Israeli broadcasters hinted Nasrallah was the aim, Israel refrained from officially confirming that. Hezbollah kept mum on the matter.

Here’s a closer look at the enigmatic, fiery leader:

Who is Hassan Nasrallah?

At 64, Nasrallah has steered Hezbollah through wars against Israel and into Syria’s conflict, shifting power balances in favor of President Bashar Assad.

A masterful and magnetic strategist, Nasrallah refashioned Hezbollah into Israel’s nemesis, forging ties with Iran’s Shiite clerics and Palestinian factions like Hamas.

Venerated by Lebanese Shiites and respected far and wide in the Arab-Islamic sphere, Nasrallah holds the honorific “sayyid,” a nod to his Shiite lineage tracing back to Prophet Muhammad.

A fervent orator perceived as radical in the U.S. and much of the West, Nasrallah is also seen as pragmatic compared to the more incendiary Hezbollah founders of the 1980s Lebanese civil war.

Despite his formidable influence, he has largely remained in hiding in recent years to dodge potential Israeli assassination attempts.

How he rose to power

Born in 1960 into a struggling Shiite family in Sharshabouk, Beirut’s downtrodden northern corner, Nasrallah was relocated to southern Lebanon. He pursued theological studies and initially joined the Amal movement, a Shiite political paramilitary group, before co-founding Hezbollah.

Hezbollah emerged with the aid of Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops in summer 1982, fighting Israeli invaders. It was Iran’s inaugural initiative to spread its political Islam through an armed proxy.

Nasrallah consolidated power with Hezbollah becoming a core of the Iranian-backed Axis of Resistance factions and states.

After the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Abbas Musawi in a 1992 Israeli helicopter strike, Nasrallah became the secretary-general.

Five years later, the U.S. declared Hezbollah a terrorist group.

Under his command, Hezbollah led the grueling conflict that ousted Israeli troops from southern Lebanon in 2000 after 18 years. Nasrallah’s eldest son, Hadi, perished in 1997 fighting against the Israeli army.

With Israel withdrawing in 2000, Nasrallah ascended to an iconic stature in Lebanon and across the Arab world, with his speeches aired on Hezbollah’s radio and satellite channels.

This fame was bolstered when Hezbollah fought Israel to a stalemate in a 34-day war in 2006.

Hezbollah’s participation in Syria’s civil war from 2011, albeit increasing its unpopularity in the Arab world for backing Assad, further showcased its military influence.

His role in the current conflict

On Oct. 7, a day after Israeli-Hamas hostilities erupted, Hezbollah began hitting Israeli military posts along the border, dubbing it support for Gaza.

Throughout the conflict, Nasrallah asserted that Hezbollah’s cross-border raids diverted Israeli forces from Gaza, insisting that attacks would persist until a Gaza truce materialized.

In recent weeks, amid soaring tensions, Nasrallah maintained a defiant posture as Israel launched a new offensive to push Hezbollah back and aid in repatriating those displaced in northern Israel.

Israeli strikes eliminated top Hezbollah commanders and incurred the destruction of communication devices, leading to 37 deaths and thousands of injuries.