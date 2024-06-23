Switzerland Secures Group A Lead with Fullkrug’s Last-Minute Equalizer Against Germany

In Frankfurt, as Germany teetered on the brink of an unexpected Euro 2024 setback, Niclas Fullkrug stepped in to flip the script.

Just when Germany's hopes seemed dashed, Niclas Fullkrug had a different climax in mind in Frankfurt.

Niclas Fullkrug emerged as the eleventh-hour savior, clinching a last-minute draw for Germany and ensuring their rise to the top of Group A at Euro 2024 after pulling even with Switzerland on Sunday.

Switzerland was minutes away from a triumphant upset with Dan Ndoye’s first international goal, but Germany’s towering substitute had different plans, striking in the critical final seconds.

Late in the game, Ruben Vargas thought he had secured a Swiss lead, only to have the goal dismissed for offside, setting the stage for Fullkrug’s crucial 92nd-minute header.

Germany’s last-minute heroics meant they finished first in their group and have set their sights on the second seed from Group D for the knockout stage, while Switzerland now looks to clash with Group B’s runner-up.

The host team initially dazzled, nearly seizing an early lead when Florian Wirtz set up Robert Andrich, whose shot veered into the net.

Yet, the score was nullified after a VAR review showed Jamal Musiala committing a foul during the buildup.

Germany soon found themselves trailing after Ndoye slammed Remo Freuler’s perfect cross past a sprawling Manuel Neuer.

Moments after his goal, Ndoye nearly doubled his tally, escaping Antonio Rudiger and narrowly missing the target.

Julian Nagelsmann’s halftime pep talk spurred his team to action, although Musiala’s edge-of-the-box strike met Yann Sommer’s steadfast defense.

Germany’s attempts kept coming, with Toni Kroos and Kai Havertz narrowly missing the mark, adding to the mounting tension.

Joshua Kimmich was poised to equalize but was thwarted by Manuel Akanji’s extraordinary block.

Neuer was soon tested again by Vargas, who found the net but was offside. Switzerland’s celebration was premature.

Havertz later hit the crossbar, but Germany’s persistence paid off when Fullkrug’s header finally breached Switzerland’s defenses, thanks to David Raum’s assist.

Neuer’s landmark match saved by Fullkrug’s late heroics

Already the most-capped German player at major competitions, Neuer added another milestone, now trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of tournament appearances.

His 37th important game lacked a victory, though, as Germany’s struggle for a comeback continued, now extended to 11 matches without a win when trailing at halftime.

A new hero, Ndoye, emerges for the Swiss

With Xherdan Shaqiri sidelined, Ndoye seized his moment to shine, marking his entrance in style with a historic goal, making him Switzerland’s second-youngest scorer at the Euros.

Despite exiting early, Ndoye left a significant impact, evidenced by his contributions to Switzerland’s attack.

The Red Crosses are still toe-to-toe with Germany in recent encounters, a promising sign as they look ahead to the knockout phase.