Spain Dominates Croatia 3-0: La Roja’s Stunning Debut in Group B as Yamal Scripts Historic Performance

Spain burst onto the scene at Euro 2024, hammering Croatia 3-0 in Berlin, solidifying their dominance in Group B.

During their first matchup at the tournament, Spain dispatched their rivals with ease, highlighting the capabilities of Lamine Yamal, the youngest player ever to grace the Euro stage.

At Euro 2020, these teams delivered a 5-3 thriller in extra-time, yet this Saturday proved far more tranquil for La Roja.

A subdued opening preceded Spain’s first goal as Fabian Ruiz fed Alvaro Morata, who broke the deadlock. Moments later, Fabian’s clever maneuvers and deflected shot increased the lead.

Luis de la Fuente had gambled on youth by playing Yamal at 16 years and 338 days old, a move that paid off when he set up Dani Carvajal just before the break.

The Croatian squad, still echoing their 2022 World Cup bronze, faded, missing a late goal due to a technicality after Ivan Perisic set up Bruno Petkovic from a rebound.

Spain’s attack initially struggled to puncture Croatia’s defense until Fabian’s decisive pass after 29 minutes opened up the field.

The midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain carved through the defense, allowing Morata to convert a left-footed finish.

Fabian soon doubled Spain’s tally. Taking a pass from Pedri, he left Luka Modric in his wake and scored with a slightly deflected shot.

Croatia’s attempts to retaliate were in vain as Unai Simon and the defense kept them at bay, concluding the half with another Spanish goal from a Yamal cross.

Post halftime, Yamal almost added a goal to his assist, but Livakovic intervened with a spectacular save.

Marc Cucurella’s timely block and a controversial no-goal call after a VAR review curtained Croatia’s last flicker of resistance.

Morata’s redemption arc

Euro 2020 was tough on Morata, whose missed opportunities overshadowed his three goals. However, refreshed from a prolific season at Atletico Madrid, he shone in this Group B opener.

His total Euro goals tally now stands at seven, trailing only behind legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Michel Platini.

Morata has also netted double figures in major tournaments for Spain, a feat only surpassed by David Villa.

When youth overshadows experience

As Yamal set a record for youth, Croatia’s captain Modric set one for longevity, becoming the oldest outfield player to compete in the Euros since 2000.

Despite his experience, Modric could not stem the tide against Spain’s dynamic midfield, contrasting heavily with the effective play of Toni Kroos for Germany the day prior.

Modric was outclassed, and Spain capitalized, with the young assist-maker Yamal shining on the right wing and Carvajal making history as the oldest Spaniard to score in the Euros.