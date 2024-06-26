Southgate Admits England’s Struggle for Victory Following Slovenia Stalemate

Gareth Southgate explained how tough the competition has been for the English squad at Euro 2024, while attempting to highlight the bright spots after yet another lackluster tie against Slovenia.

In Cologne last Tuesday, this stalemate was sufficient to clinch first place in Group C for England, inching past Denmark, who also ended up with a scoreless draw against Serbia.

Dodging a clash with Germany in the round of 16, Southgate’s men still struggled to light a fire in their offensive plays.

With the trio of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden at the helm, the team managed a mere two attempts on goal and only nine touches within the Slovenian penalty area.

The 1-1 standoff with Denmark previously garnered massive critiques and fan disapproval was audible at the conclusion of the recent match.

Nevertheless, Southgate remained adamant that they had uplifted their gameplay considerably in their latest match.

“We looked sharper with possession,” he remarked to ITV. “We carved out solid chances.”

“Currently, things are tricky. That elusive goal is still out of reach, though our discipline to not concede has served us well and placed us atop our group. I get the sentiment, but the playing atmosphere is peculiar.”

“Our aim was victory, underscored by our aggressive substitutions. We saw promising elements in the match and aspects are synergizing well.”

“Our forwards looked threatening. It’s about converting those opportunities now,” Southgate observed, giving a nod to stellar performances off the bench from youngsters like Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, and Anthony Gordon. He also shared insights on the halftime substitution of Conor Gallagher.

“These young athletes are acclimating to challenging environments, but they used the ball deftly,” he commented.

“We initiated with Conor, whose pressing was effective early on. Then bringing in Kobbie seemed wise for advancing the ball centrally, which proved beneficial.”

“Expecting a sudden leap to a three or four-nil victory isn’t realistic given the intensity we faced. Nevertheless, I saw many positives to applaud.”

As England anticipates its next adversary in the last 16, possibilities include the Netherlands or the third-ranked team from Group E.

Despite avoiding powerhouses like Germany and Spain, Southgate swiftly dismissed the notion of an easy route through the tournament.

“Step by step,” he stated. “We’ve improved and topping the group was our initial goal. Now, regardless of our next opponents, it’ll be fiercely contested. We must refrain from being overly confident regarding our placement in the draw.”