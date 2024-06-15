Ronaldinho Breaks Silence: Declares Refusal to Back Brazil in Copa America Showdown

Brazil gears up for their Copa America stint, yet they’ll face the challenge minus the backing of their erstwhile luminary, Ronaldinho.

The former Selecao wizard has voiced his discontent with the team under Dorival Junior in an explosive sit-down with the Brazilian YouTube channel Cartoloucos. His scathing remarks came just ten days before Brazil’s tournament kickoff against Costa Rica.

The team hasn’t surpassed the World Cup quarter-finals since clinching the title in 2002 in Japan, and were recently pipped to the post by Argentina in the last Copa finale.

In their concluding tune-up, Brazil scraped a 1-1 tie with the United States last Thursday – a result that has frayed Ronaldinho’s patience with the nation’s soccer plight.

Via an Instagram post supplemented by a YouTube interview snippet, Ronaldinho expressed, “That’s it folks, I’ve had enough. Observing Brazilian soccer now just brings sorrow.”

“The thrill to engage is scarce. These days, leadership is but a myth, with mediocrity rampant in our squad,” lamented the ex-pro. He reminisced about his long-standing relationship with football, denoting the current scenario as dismal.

“A dire lack of passion, spunk, and most crucially—skilful play. Restating, this is one of the gravest displays I’ve ever witnessed.”

“This is a disgrace. Hence, I am stepping down. I refuse to partake in any CONMEBOL Copa America matches or revel in any successes,” he declared.

Despite Ronaldinho’s desertion, Brazil is set to confront Paraguay and Colombia in their other pool fixtures at the Copa. They remain hopeful for triumph, independent of their former superstar’s endorsement.