Netherlands and France Battle to a Goalless Draw: Simons’ Efforts Fall Short in Crucial Group D Clash

There was nothing to distinguish between the Netherlands and France as they ended with a scoreless tie in Friday’s Euro 2024 match.

Xavi Simons almost clinched victory, but a contentious VAR decision disqualified his goal in a stalemate versus France at Euro 2024.

A 69th-minute goal by Simons was nullified for offside, stalling the Netherlands’ early progression to the next round.

With Kylian Mbappe sidelined due to injury, Antoine Griezmann squandered multiple scoring opportunities for France.

Following Austria’s earlier victory, both squads reached four points. The competition tightens on the final matchday, excluding Poland already.

Energized, the Netherlands started strong, with Jeremie Frimpong’s early shot nearly sneaking past Mike Maignan.

Despite a rocky start, France regained composure, but Griezmann, as captain, fumbled a close attempt and missed another by a hair’s breadth.

Maignan stepped up again, parrying a swift strike from Cody Gakpo, who had adeptly cut in from the left.

Marcus Thuram may have scored after eluding defenders, but he misfired spectacularly just before the half.

France pushed back around the hour mark with renewed vigor, but Verbruggen denied Griezmann’s promising shot.

Simons’ effort slipped into the goal, a rebound from a saved shot; however, an offside Dumfries nullified it after a protracted VAR review.

France’s Offense Falters

Speculation was rife about Mbappe’s participation following his nose injury.

He remained benched. Marcus Thuram took over as forward.

Griezmann, assuming the helm, marked his 11th consecutive Euro appearance, trailing only Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Germany’s Toni Kroos.

Although achieving a personal milestone, his 32nd appearance at major tournaments, Griezmann couldn’t steer France to victory.

Moreover, France has struggled to secure wins without Mbappe starting, with seven unsuccessful attempts.

Dutch Defence Thwarts French Attacks

The Netherlands had previously suffered at the hands of France, losing twice in the qualifiers.

Yet, with Mbappe absent, the Dutch held strong.

Throughout their Euro histories, the Netherlands has maintained an undefeated record against France during group stages.

Their defense, spearheaded by Virgil van Dijk’s seven clearances, was formidable, allowing only three of France’s 15 attempts on target.