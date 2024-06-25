Lineker and Shearer Rally Against Criticism, Defending ‘Terrible’ England Post-Kane Reprimand

Harry Kane found the critique from Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer about England’s recent performance grating, yet these veteran strikers aren’t retracting their words. Former England stars Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer stood by their scathing critique of the squad’s dismal showing. Kane expressed his dismay over the pundits’ lack of support. England clings to a four-point lead before their final Group C game against Slovenia. Despite winning against Serbia and drawing with Denmark, their play lacked inspiration. Lineker blasted England’s game against Denmark as woeful on his podcast, “The Rest is Football.”

Kane, on a Sunday rebuttal, noted that these former players, who never clinched international glory themselves, should offer constructive feedback. On his next podcast, Lineker accepted Kane’s comments but emphasized the duty to remain upbeat rather than critical. “We yearn for sterling performances from England,” he declared. Shearer, unyielded by the backlash, maintained his stance. He highlighted the necessity of candid critiques, stressing the importance of non-personal assessments. “England’s dismal performance is undeniable,” he insisted, convinced that even the team acknowledges their subpar efforts against Denmark.