Koeman and Van Dijk Express Frustration Over Controversial Disallowed Goal Against France

Xavi Simons scored, but the referees chalked it off after ruling Denzel Dumfries hindered the goalkeeper, costing the Netherlands a victory as VAR intervened.

Ronald Koeman teamed up with Virgil van Dijk to declare that Xavi Simons’ disallowed goal during their standoff with France should have counted. Post-game, a vexed Koeman held firm on the goal being legit. “Dumfries was offside, yes, but did not interfere with the goalie. That, for me, means the goal stands,” he contended.

Their frustration stemmed from a protracted VAR review, which nullified the goal by deeming Dumfries an impediment to Mike Maignan. This decision sparked extensive protest from the Dutch camp. Koeman, flustered by the lengthy review, remarked, “Five minutes to decide, really? It baffles me. He wasn’t obstructing the goalkeeper.”

Should the Dutch have secured the win, they would have clinched a last-16 berth without waiting. Now, all eyes are on their approaching clash with Austria.

While Virgil van Dijk shared this dissatisfaction, he maintained a positive outlook. “Although it’s a setback, snagging one point isn’t trivial. We’re up against France, after all,” he noted, appreciating the tenacity shown by his team. “We’ve shown grit, and now with four points, our fate is still in our hands as we head into the match against Austria,” he added.