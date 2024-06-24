Georgia Aims to Spoil Ronaldo’s Milestone Celebration in a Stunning Upset Bid

Georgia has its sights set on shocking the football world by beating Portugal at Euro 2024. If successful, they would advance from Group F.

Roberto Martinez’s squad clinched the top spot in Group F before their final group match by defeating Czechia 2-1 and trouncing Turkiye 3-0.

Georgia, meanwhile, came tantalizingly close to notching their inaugural win in a major tournament. They drew with Czechia 1-1, keeping alive their slim hopes of escaping the group.

We’re diving into the data as the teams prepare for Wednesday’s showdown.

What’s expected?

Portugal kicked off Euro 2024 impressively and is anticipated to triumph in their third match, as predictions give them a 75.8% win likelihood.

Contrarily, Georgia, despite their commendable efforts, stands a mere 10.4% chance of clinching a victory and a 13.9% chance of drawing.

This upcoming match marks only the second encounter between the two, the first being a friendly in May 2008 where Portugal won 2-0.

Having overcome their struggles in the previous European Championships, Portugal seems primed to repeat their triumph.

However, it’s notable that Portugal has only once before swept all their group matches in this tournament (in 2000).

Georgia is eyeing their first significant tournament win after both previous games ended without a victory. History shows only Greece has managed a first win against Portugal, famously doing so in Euro 2004.

Georgia’s resilience has been visible; they’ve suffered just two losses in their last nine matches following a trio of defeats.

Georgia gunning for a stellar conclusion

In their debut at Euro 2024, Georgia’s energetic gameplay made them formidable contenders, challenging both Turkiye and Czechia robustly.

Georges Mikautadze became a national hero by scoring Georgia’s first-ever Euro goal. He also joined the ranks of players like Andriy Shevchenko by scoring his team’s first two goals in the tournament.

Despite a dynamic performance and a 3-1 loss to Turkiye, Georgia couldn’t ignite the same fervor against Czechia.

However, their determination yielded their first point, narrowly missing a win when Saba Lobjanidze missed a crucial final shot.

Georgia faced the highest number of shots and expected goals against over the first two matchdays of Euro 2024.

Even so, Giorgi Mamardashvili has been exceptional in goal, making more saves and blocking more expected goals on target than any other keeper in the tournament up to that point.

Facing stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes next, if Mamardashvili keeps up his stellar form, Georgia might just pull through.

Ronaldo eyeing more Euros history

Ronaldo, participating in his record sixth Euro at 39, proved critical despite debates over his selection.

If he plays against Georgia, it will mark his 50th major tournament appearance.

Following a challenging game against Czechia, Ronaldo answered critics by setting up Fernandes against Turkiye, marking a historic seventh assist in the Euros.

Although yet to score, his presence helps Portugal remain among the top scorers at Euro 2020.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia – Georges Mikautadze

Mikautadze’s two goals currently make him a joint-top scorer. A goal in this crucial match could pave Georgia’s path to the last 16. Should he score again, he’d join football legends like Gerd Muller.

Portugal – Bruno Fernandes

Despite the focus likely being on Ronaldo, Fernandes may well be the linchpin for Portugal. He has been involved in 28 goals over his last 23 international matches. His recent goal against Turkiye marked his first Euro championship goal.