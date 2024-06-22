Deschamps Expresses Disappointment Over France’s Scoring Inefficiency in Stalemate Match

Friday witnessed the inaugural nil-nil clash of Euro 2024 between France and the Netherlands, with the French feeling the absence of their ace, Kylian Mbappe, in crucial moments.

Under the glaring lights of a major tournament, Les Bleus, bereft of Mbappe who sported a broken schnoz from a previous tussle against Austria, floundered near the goal. Their futile attempts included a meager trio of shots that actually reached the target from a total of fifteen.

Xavi Simons nearly tipped the scales in the 69th minute, but his effort was negated when officials spotted Denzel Dumfries obstructing Mike Maignan from an offside trap.

Deschamps, ruing the squandered chances, remained circumspect about the hypothetical impact of Mbappe’s participation.

“Our precision was the sole sorrow,” lamented Deschamps on M6. “We encountered a Dutch squad that adopted an unusually cautious stance. Despite a shorter recovery span by 36 hours, we brought formidable vigor to the fray, yet it wasn’t sufficient.”

“Concerning Kylian, well, he’s in a league of his own,” Deschamps continued. “[Bradley] Barcola has talent; hence his inclusion. Nevertheless, his inexperience with us was palpable in such a high-stakes match. Still, the squad maintained equilibrium, crafting peril while warding off threats effectively.”

A victory in Leipzig could have punched France’s ticket to the last 16, but the draw at least propelled them to four points, keeping qualification hopes alive.

Antoine Griezmann, let loose the most shots for his team—five in total—acknowledged the need for sharper finishing before their showdown with Poland on Tuesday. “I flubbed two golden shots. We’re sound defensively and tactically. We just need to nail that elusive goal; it’s on the horizon,” he shared with beIN Sports.