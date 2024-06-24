De la Fuente Dismisses Parallels to Spain’s Golden Era Amidst Impressive Euro 2024 Campaign

Luis de la Fuente has revved up Spain’s performance at Euro 2024, emphasizing there’s heaps to traverse before they match the almighty La Roja legends.

While breezing through Group B and clinching a berth in the round of 16, De la Fuente’s squad remains humble, brushing off any grand comparisons to Spain’s golden era.

Yet the public eye couldn’t help but draw parallels between this fiery squad and the Spaniards who seized glory in the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Despite such chatter, the coach stresses the journey’s outset for his rejuvenated team, with accolades yet to be won.

“To even whisper in the same breath as that storied team is premature; they stood atop Europe,” noted De la Fuente in his Sunday discourse before Monday’s tactical face-off with Albania.

“Perfection beckons across every aspect of our play. It might sound bleak, but relentless improvement is our mantra,” he asserted.

“Thankfully, the trajectory for growth seems boundless, stirring an unbridled optimism within us.”

The legendary squad once boasted titans such as Villa, Iniesta, and Xavi, guardians Casillas and Puyol. Now, Rodri emerges in a pivotal midfield role, albeit benched by suspension for the upcoming game.

Undeterred, De la Fuente pledges a full-throttle approach against Albania, spurred by faith in his entire roster.

“Our eyes are set on victory alone, rolling out our paramount lineup every match,” he affirmed.

Up till now, Spain, alongside France, has staved off any goals against them, starkly contrasting other tipped favorites like England and Germany.

The coach anticipates a fierce upturn in performance as the knockout stages loom. “The true test beckons. And with it, the authentic force of each contender will unfurl,” De la Fuente concluded.