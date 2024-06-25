Czechia Poised to Excel Despite Schick’s Absence, Asserts Hasek

Czechia is on the cusp of advancing to the knockout phase of Euro 2024. Victory against Turkiye is essential. However, they face this critical match without their leading marksman.

The squad’s mentor, Ivan Hasek, expressed confidence in the bench’s ability to fill the void left by Patrik Schick for the crucial Tuesday showdown. Schick, who recently topped his nation’s scoring chart at the Euros, suffered an injury post-goal against Georgia, casting doubt on his availability for the concluding Group F clash.

“Patrik’s been under the care of our medical team for the past couple of days,” Hasek disclosed, noting that Schick had not practiced. “His condition is improving. We’ll make a determination by tomorrow.”

Despite Schick’s prowess, Hasek remains optimistic. “Schick is pivotal, certainly one of Europe’s elite forwards. Yet, in his potential absence, we have replacements who are primed and have shown dedication,” Hasek affirmed.

Having garnered just a point from their initial pair of matches, Czechia is desperate to overturn their trio of fruitless games. Their upcoming adversaries have bested them in their prior two Euro clashes, both in the group stage’s final fixture as well.

Hasek sensed an upbeat vibe among his team as they prepared at the Volksparkstadion. “There’s a palpable buzz among the players,” he observed.

“A few team members haven’t yet seen playtime. We’re eager to clinch a victory not only for progression but to boost their chances of participation,” Hasek commented.

With unwavering faith in his squad’s unity and tenacity, Hasek concluded, “I trust profoundly in my team’s synergy. I’m confident it will be evident in our performance tomorrow.”