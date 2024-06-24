Croatia’s Coach Dalic Highlights Challenges with Aging Team and Defensive Woes Ahead of Euro 2024

Zlatko Dalic is in dire need of a win as Croatia gears up to face Italy this Monday. His squad has had a tough run at Euro 2024.

Croatia is teetering on the edge of an early Euro 2024 exit, with Zlatko Dalic citing an ageing squad and shaky defense as the culprits behind their struggles.

To stay in contention in Group B, Dalic’s team must triumph over Italy on Monday. Currently, they have a meager point from a 2-2 draw against Albania, preceded by a 3-0 defeat against Spain.

Since the 2006 World Cup, this is the first time Croatia might not win any group stage games at a major tournament. Dalic continuously points to defensive woes as the core problem.

So far, they’ve let in five goals in two matches, surpassed only twice in their major tournament history — six goals at Euro 2004 and the same number in the 2010 World Cup.

“We’ve kicked off poorly,” Dalic confessed to journalists on Sunday. “Our defense isn’t what it used to be; we’ve already conceded five goals here.”

“Our squad has aged. Strong rivals are part of the challenge too. It seems we’ve become vulnerable defensively this season,” he added.

Despite their ageing midfield featuring Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, and veteran Ivan Perisic, this experience could be crucial.

In the match against Albania, Modric delivered 64 final-third passes, the second-highest in a Euro match post-1980, following Mesut Ozil’s 74 for Germany versus Greece at Euro 2012.

That game also marked Modric’s 34th between the Euros and World Cup, a feat surpassed by only six other European outfield players.

This experience and Dalic’s strategic nous could be decisive in the crucial face-off with Italy.

“It’s virtually a knockout bout tomorrow, with no room for extra-time—we simply must notch a victory,” Dalic declared.

“We cannot afford to lose. We aim to preclude a draw and maintain our composure to counter the opposition effectively,” he continued.

“Tomorrow night could go either way, but we are prepped to face the challenge,” Dalic stated confidently.

Dalic once apologized to Croatian fans after their lackluster performance against Spain, yet his squad has been generating ample scoring opportunities at this tournament.

So far, Croatia’s shot tally stands at 38 with 15 on target, more than their entire group stage performance at Euro 2020.

They have only exceeded these shooting figures twice before in the Euros — 19 on target in 2004 and 16 in 1996 — with Dalic hoping luck swings their way in Leipzig.

“Yes, the pressure is on,” he acknowledged. “It stems from our recent results and the presence of thousands of fans in Leipzig, eager for a victory to celebrate.”

“We need to demonstrate our best from the start,” Dalic asserted, committed to rectifying their course.