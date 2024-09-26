Sports

Chelsea 5-0 Barrow: Nkunku Steals the Spotlight in Blues’ Dominant Victory

Tuesday night had a star: Christopher Nkunku. The French striker achieved a hat-trick within 75 minutes, showcasing two precise strikes and a casual tap-in after outsmarting the goalkeeper.

His inaugural Chelsea treble rockets the 26-year-old to six goals in eight games this season.

This was Nkunku’s first starting appearance since Chelsea’s opening day loss to Manchester City last month.

Although they faced a team ranked 64 places below them, Chelsea can only conquer and outscore their current rivals.

With both Nicolas Jackson and Nkunku hot on the heels of success up front, Chelsea’s manager Enzo Maresca is likely to face a selection conundrum soon.

