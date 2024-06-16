Brazil Unveils Star-Studded Roster for Copa America Showdown

Dorival Junior remains committed to his initial 26-man selection for the 2024 Copa America, representing Brazil.

A recent CONMEBOL decision allowed teams to boost squad sizes from 23 to 26, resulting in call-ups for Bremer from Juventus, Ederson of Atalanta, and Pepe from Porto.

With Manchester City’s Ederson sidelined by a late-season injury, Rafael has stepped in as his replacement.

Lucas Paqueta will continue with the team after the Brazilian Football Association confirmed his eligibility, despite facing charges from the England Football Association related to betting violations.

Noteworthy exclusions from May’s preliminary roster include Casemiro, Gabriel Jesus, and Thiago Silva, while injuries have kept Richarlison and Neymar out of contention.

The nine-time champions will kick off their quest against Costa Rica on June 24, followed by matches with Paraguay and Colombia in Group D.

Final Brazil squad: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Atletico PR), Rafael (Sao Paolo), Beraldo (PSG), Bre