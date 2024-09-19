Rwanda Halts High-Flying Super Eagles in Thrilling AFCON 2025 Qualifier

Nigerian pride was evident as the Super Eagles displayed a stellar performance, yet couldn’t clutch an away victory against Rwanda. The home squad owes much to their goalkeeper for maintaining a stalemate. Despite the game concluding in a nil-nil deadlock, Nigeria comfortably remains perched atop Group D.

Over in South Africa, the football drama peaked as Bafana Bafana clinched a narrow 3-2 victory over South Sudan. The match’s tense finale saw substitute Mbatha net the winning goal in the dying moments of added time. However, Hugo Broos, the Southern African team’s coach, expressed his dissatisfaction with the overall play, suggesting he anticipated a stronger showing.

In another bout, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon couldn’t break past Zimbabwe’s defenses, ending their clash in a goalless tie at Mandela National Stadium in Uganda.