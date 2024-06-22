Kenyan Tax Protests Erupt: Over 200 Injured, 100 Arrested, Rights Groups Report

During a protest on June 20, 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya, a demonstrator hurled a tear gas canister back at the police amidst outrage over proposed tax increases in a finance bill [Andrew Kasuku/AP Photo]

More than 200 were injured, and over 100 detained throughout Kenya in mass demonstrations against government tax hike proposals, according to human rights organizations.

In a unified declaration late Thursday, five groups, such as Amnesty International, disclosed that riot police’s violent crackdown, involving tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets, led to at least 105 arrests.

Within Nairobi alone, the groups noted 200 injuries, citing “soft tissue damage and tear gas inhalation,” with six individuals struck by vehicles while evading police and five wounded by rubber bullets.

Spent shell casings at the location suggested live rounds were used, they added.

Local outlets announced an unidentified individual succumbed to a gunshot wound to his thigh at Bliss Medical Centre in Nairobi following the protest. The specifics matched a police account indicating a 29-year-old died during treatment for a similar thigh injury that same night.

“We implore the National Police Service to cease using excessive force, intimidation, and arbitrary, unlawful arrests against Kenyans,” urged the groups, which included the Kenya Medical Association, the Law Society of Kenya, the Defenders Coalition, and the Independent Medical Legal Unit.

Demonstrations against the budget suggestions, intended to generate an additional $2.7 billion in taxes, extended Thursday to 19 out of Kenya’s 47 counties. Nairobi’s core came to a halt as mounted riot police deployed tear gas and water cannon on the protesters.

Protesters, whose rallies commenced on Tuesday, call on legislators to reject the bill, which they believe burdens salaried workers, business owners, and consumers. They accuse President William Ruto’s administration of reneging on its promise to cut taxes and reduce living costs.

The controversial new taxes include a 2.75 percent income levy for the national medical insurance plan and increased taxes on vegetable oil and fuel, which would escalate production costs and affect consumers.

A proposed 16 percent value-added tax on bread and a new annual vehicle tax were scrapped from the bill on Tuesday after discussions between Ruto and ruling party officials.

However, Thursday’s demonstrators insisted the amendments fell short, demanding lawmakers fully quash the budget bill.

Despite the turmoil, lawmakers advanced the finance bill in its second reading on Thursday. A final reading looms next week before the measure must be finalized by June 30.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA AND NEWS AGENCIES