Devastating Measles Epidemic Claims 15 Lives in Drought-Stricken Wagihimra, Amhara

(Photo: Social Media)

In Ethiopia’s Amhara region, specifically the Wagihimra Zone, a nasty measles outbreak has claimed the lives of at least 15 people, worsened by an ongoing drought.

Speaking with Addis Standard, Wagihimra’s health honcho, Assefa Negash, divulged that almost 1,800 folks have caught measles.

Negash painted a grim picture of a “complicated” health catastrophe entangled with a severe crop failure.

“Last year’s lack of rain triggered a drought, ushering in cholera, measles, malaria, scabies, and even diseases jumping from animals to humans,” Negash reported.

He underscored that although malaria is spreading too, the measles situation is downright perilous.

Negash expressed concern over the surging number of children, expectant women, and nursing mothers afflicted due to extreme food shortages.

Exacerbating the issue, immunization efforts have been non-existent here for three years due to regional security woes. “The drought-affected communities couldn’t get food and resources, inflating the epidemic and death toll,” emphasized Negash.

First surfacing in Sahala district of Wagihimra Zone in October 2023, the measles epidemic is now infiltrating other districts, striking children and the elderly hardest.

A November 2023 Addis Standard article cited Mihret Melaku, head of Wagihimra Zone Food Security and Disaster Prevention Office, as deeming the scenario dire.

Mihret noted this year’s total crop failure, with regional strife further deepening the crisis by blocking aid routes.

He revealed six hunger deaths and the demise of over 10,000 livestock in Sahala alone.

A recent report underscores the drought’s relentless toll on Wagihimra locals.

Earlier this week, Babilaza, head of a kebele within Sahala, informed Voice of America that drought had killed two people and over 5,000 animals in his kebele.