Sudanese Paramilitary RSF Appoints Prime Minister and Governing Council

Sudan’s Political Turmoil Escalates with New Rival Government

In a dramatic turn of events, Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) together with allied factions unveiled a civilian prime minister and a novel presidential council on Saturday, effectively raising the stakes against the military-dominated regime. Could this development foreshadow a deeper fissure in an already fragile nation?

During a press briefing aired from Nyala, a stronghold in South Darfur under RSF control, Mohamed Hassan al-Ta’ayshi was declared prime minister of the self-proclaimed “government of peace and unity.” This action, which comes over two years into a turbulent conflict between the RSF and the national army, foments fresh anxieties about Sudan’s unity.

Sudan’s complex geography sharpens the conflict lines: the army holds sway over the north, east, and central territories, recently reclaiming the capital, Khartoum. Meanwhile, RSF retains control over significant portions of Darfur and Kordofan, where escalating violence has claimed countless lives, according to local human rights organizations.

The officially recognized army-aligned administration, led by former UN official Kamil Idris since May, remains inchoate, waiting to fill three pivotal ministerial roles. Meanwhile, the RSF’s move to establish a parallel government complicates an already tangled web, as UN officials lament its potential to vex diplomatic reconciliation efforts that began in earnest last April.

An insider from the RSF, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicates that al-Ta’ayshi will begin assembling his ministerial team immediately. Additionally, they unveiled a 15-member presidential council led by RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, with rebel leader Abdelaziz al-Hilu as vice president—a formidable duo that commands attention.

This council is a melange of political figures, former officials, and newly appointed regional governors. Among them, el-Hadi Idris is appointed governor of Darfur, setting the stage for a dual leadership scenario with Minni Arko Minawi, the army’s appointee. Minawi dismisses the RSF’s maneuver as an attempt to “equally share the responsibility for past atrocities.”

The appointments stemmed from a political charter signed back in February during Nairobi-based discussions between the RSF and its allies. The army has yet to release an official response to this bold move, leaving speculation rife.

The genesis of this enmity dates back to a power struggle between army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Dagalo, erstwhile allies who deposed Omar al-Bashir in 2019. By 2021, the two orchestrated a coup derailing the country’s tentative transition to civilian governance.

As the United Nations reports, Sudan is in the throes of one of the gravest humanitarian crises globally. The staggering human cost includes tens of thousands of fatalities and millions who have been uprooted, leaving essential services—like healthcare and water supply—in ruins across vast territories.

