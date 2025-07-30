7 Foods to Help Reduce Body Fat Percentage After Age 40

Are you over 40 and looking to shed some body fat? If the answer is a resounding yes, listen up! To embark on a successful fat loss journey without sacrificing your hard-earned muscles, it’s essential to blend a nutritious diet with strength training and an adequate protein intake. Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT—an accomplished sports dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies—breaks it down. “These nutrient-dense foods, rich in protein and fiber, help keep blood sugar levels stable and promote satiety, all of which are crucial for preserving lean muscle during your fat loss journey,” she explains.

Eggs

Collingwood champions eggs as a top choice. “Packed with complete protein and leucin—an amino acid that kickstarts muscle protein synthesis—eggs can keep you feeling fuller for longer, which in turn helps to trim down your overall calorie intake,” she says.

Skinless Chicken Breast (or Turkey Breast)

Next up? Skinless chicken or turkey breast. According to Collingwood, “These are lean, top-notch sources of protein with minimal fat—providing your body with the amino acids necessary to maintain muscle during calorie restriction.”

Salmon

And let’s not forget salmon! Collingwood touts its benefits, stating, “Salmon, along with other fatty fish like sardines or mackerel, is loaded with protein and omega-3 fatty acids. These superheroes of nutrition aid fat metabolism and oscillate inflammation.” Additionally, omega-3s may significantly boost muscle retention during weight loss, especially for older adults.

Leafy Greens

Collingwood also encourages loading up on leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard. “These powerhouses are low in calories but high in fiber, rich in magnesium—the mineral that plays a crucial role in muscle function. They can make you feel full while keeping those calorie counts in check,” she says.

Lentils and Other Legumes

Don’t skimp on lentils and legumes! “High in plant-based protein, fiber, and slow-digesting carbohydrates, these goodies are excellent for muscle repair and help stabilize insulin levels to support fat burning,” explains Collingwood.

Greek Yogurt

And who could ignore the wonders of Greek yogurt? “Opt for plain, non-fat or low-fat varieties, which serve as fantastic protein sources,” Collingwood points out. “Rich in both casein and whey proteins—both superb for muscle maintenance—this dairy delight supports gut health (thanks to probiotics), helps curb cravings, and can double as a high-protein snack.”

Berries

Berries, including blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries, are your best friends on the road to fat loss. With a low calorie count but bursting with fiber and antioxidants, they can support your metabolic health. “They satisfy those sweet cravings without sending your blood sugar on an unneeded rollercoaster,” Collingwood adds.

Also, Consider These Tips

To maintain muscle while losing fat, Collingwood also suggests some actionable steps:

Protein Goals: Aim for 1.4 to 1.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily.

Aim for 1.4 to 1.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. Strength Training: Get moving with strength training 3–5 times a week to maintain or build lean muscle mass.

Get moving with strength training 3–5 times a week to maintain or build lean muscle mass. Avoid Crash Diets: Opt for a modest caloric deficit of about 300–500 calories per day to preserve those hard-earned muscles.

Remember, embarking on a wellness journey in your 40s and beyond isn’t just about vanity; it’s about investing in your health, vitality, and well-being. So go ahead, embrace these nutritional powerhouses and watch your body thrive. Your future self will thank you!

