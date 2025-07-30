8 Top Dunkin’ Picks to Help You Trim Those Love Handles

When you think of Dunkin’, your mind might instantly drift to those delectable, sugary donuts and Munchkins that can send any diet plan into a tailspin. However, for those on a quest to shed some pounds without sacrificing flavor, there’s more to this beloved chain than meets the eye. “If you’re on the lookout for healthier options that won’t derail your fitness journey—especially those pesky love handles—Dunkin’ Donuts surprises with a few clever choices,” shares Nicole Blasi, a certified nutrition coach and personal trainer at Lifetime Chestnut Hill. “The secret? Smart substitutions and enjoying your meals so you can stay on track.” Her goal? “Balance calories, sugar, and saturated fats while ensuring you get enough protein and fiber to keep those cravings at bay.” So, without further ado, here are eight fantastic Dunkin’ orders that can seamlessly fit into a balanced diet, helping you trim that waistline while still savoring the experience.

- Advertisement -

Egg & Cheese Wake-up Wrap

The crown jewel of Dunkin’s healthier menu? The Egg & Cheese Wake-up Wrap. So, what makes this little gem a healthy choice? Blasi describes it as “light, low-calorie, and packed with pure protein.”

Calories: ~ 180

Protein: ~ 7g

Turkey Sausage Wake-up Wrap

Next up on the list is the Turkey Sausage Wake-up Wrap. Why should you consider it? Blasi emphasizes that it’s a “great source of lean protein and lower in fat than traditional sausage.”

Calories: ~ 280

Protein: ~ 11g

Multigrain Thin Bagel with Light Cream Cheese

Ah, bagel lovers rejoice! Blasi swears by the multigrain thin bagel with light cream cheese. According to her, “It has more fiber than regular bagels, and the lower calorie count makes it a solid choice; just watch the cream cheese portion!”

Calories: ~ 320 (bagel thin) + ~ 70 (light cream cheese)

Hot or Iced Coffee with Skimmed or Almond Milk

Craving caffeine while watching your calorie intake? Skip the sugar-laden concoctions and stick to hot or iced coffee topped off with skimmed or almond milk. “You get the caffeine boost without the extra calories or sugar,” explains Blasi. “Avoid the flavored options, which can add over 150 calories!”

Calories: 15–50 depending on milk choice and size

Egg White & Veggie Omelet Bites

Need a lightweight snack to fill you up? Look no further than the Egg White & Veggie Omelet Bites, which are not only packed with protein but also astonishingly low in carbs. “They’re perfect for controlling calories and keeping you satisfied,” Blasi notes.

Calories: ~ 180 for 2 pieces

Protein: ~ 13g

English Muffin

If simplicity is your style, try a straightforward English muffin. Blasi highlights it as a “low-calorie alternative to croissants or bagels.” Pair it with the Egg White & Veggie Omelet Bites for that much-needed balance.

Unsweetened Iced Green Tea

Looking for a refreshing drink option? Grab a cup of unsweetened iced green tea. Blasi describes it as “refreshing, hydrating, and chock-full of antioxidants with zero added sugar.” What’s not to love?

Medium Cold Brew with Skim Milk

Lastly, if a smooth cold brew is calling your name, order the medium-sized cold brew with skim milk—sans sugar. Blasi suggests, “Add a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg if you’re looking for flavor without the calories.” Low calorie and a strong punch of energy? Sign us up!

In a world where donuts reign supreme, Dunkin’ presents some surprisingly nutritious options. So, next time you pull into the drive-thru or wander into the cozy café, don’t hesitate to explore these tasty yet wholesome alternatives. After all, a little balance can go a long way!

Report By Axadle