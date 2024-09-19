Mogadishu Launches Arab League Ambassadors Council to Strengthen Ties with Arab Nations

Mogadishu (AX) – A multitude of Arab League envoys converged in Mogadishu on Wednesday to kickstart the Arab League Council of Ambassadors, aiming to bolster diplomatic ties between Somalia and the Arab world.

Somalia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ahmed Maalam Faqi, extended heartfelt thanks to Ambassador Abdullah Al-Otaibi, who heads the Arab League mission in Somalia, for spearheading this significant endeavor.

Minister Faqi highlighted the council’s pivotal role in fostering Arab solidarity and reinforcing cooperative efforts, as well as the Arab League’s steadfast support for Somalia’s sovereignty.

Ambassador Al-Otaibi praised the council as a crucial forum for collaboration, emphasizing its role in promoting the Arabic language within Somalia. Yemen’s Ambassador to Somalia, Fadl Ali Ahmed Al-Hanak, also underscored its capacity to tackle mutual challenges and intensify cooperation among Arab nations.

Multiple ambassadors affirmed their unwavering support for Somalia’s sovereignty, political autonomy, and territorial wholeness, especially in response to Ethiopia’s recent Memorandum of Understanding with the secessionist North Western State of Somalia region. Minister Faqi reiterated Somalia’s robust connection with the Arab League and the organization’s clear opposition to Ethiopia’s actions.