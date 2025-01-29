rewrite this entire content in better words and don’t just rehash just make it unique, engaging, and authentic, as if crafted by a professional journalist with a human touch. Use natural, conversational language with varied sentence structures—mix short, impactful sentences with longer, descriptive ones. Incorporate idiomatic expressions, humor, and emotional nuance to make the story relatable and compelling. Add specific details, anecdotes, or comparisons to bring the article to up to date, and include rhetorical questions or subjective observations where appropriate. Ensure the narrative flows logically with smooth transitions, avoiding repetitive phrases. Inject subtle imperfections or stylistic quirks that reflect the natural rhythm of human writing. Above all, prioritize a tone that resonates emotionally with the reader, balancing professionalism with relatability. Maintain the integrity of the facts while ensuring the article feels distinctly and connecting ideas seamlessly, engaging, and nuanced by adding Report By Axadle at the end of article.please keep HTML tags, also Consider using at least 600 words above.

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AXADLE) – Thousands of vulnerable families, including women and children, have been forcibly evicted and left homeless in Mogadishu, while thousands more remain at risk as powerful land grabbers tighten their grip on the city.

In the latest wave of forced evictions, thousands of families living in Ex-Carwada Qaranka, a former abandoned government property in central Mogadishu, were expelled last week.

The evictions were reportedly facilitated through funding from Premier Bank and connections to Abshir Ahmed Mohamed (Abshir Bukhaari), a powerful state minister in the Somali presidency.

Armed police and members of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) raided the homes of sleeping families, instilling terror and panic among women and children.

PHOTO: In the latest wave of forced evictions, thousands of families living in Ex-Carwada Qaranka, a former abandoned government property in central Mogadishu, were expelled last week.

“The Mogadishu Mayor, who is supposed to protect the people, is instead evicting them and cutting off essential services for those who refuse to comply,” said Shurie Mohamed, Chairman of the National Movement Against Oppression.

“The business oligarchs profiting from corruption and the suffering of the poor should know that their actions amount to serious human rights violations and will one day be held accountable. The residents of Ex-Carwada Qaranka have every right to access water and electricity like other citizens and should be allowed to live with dignity,” he added.

Evictions Spread to Other Areas

In Villa Baydhabo, a former officers’ village, armed men entered homes on Friday last week, warning families that their belongings would be thrown out if they did not vacate immediately.

The evictions followed days of protests by residents of Zone-K in Hodan district.

Among those affected is Hassan Shooli, who described the forced removals as brutal and an attempt to steal people’s land.

“We own this land, and we have our title deeds. But armed men were sent to evict us by force,” he said.

The Zone-K area connects Digfeer Hospital to the former Maintenance Factory and consists of largely privately-owned land.

However, land grabbers linked to corrupt government officials have ignored legal ownership claims and continued with forced evictions.

Former NISA chief Mahad Mohamed Salad, who holds shares in Premier Bank, has been accused of orchestrating the Zone-K eviction scheme.

“We are poor families. We are Muslims. This is our land, and here are our documents. Please leave us alone,” pleaded a woman from Moalim Gaabow’s family, a well-known religious household that has lived in the area for decades.

The evictions in Zone-K and Carwada Qaranka are part of a broader scheme.

In March 2023, Premier Bank reportedly paid corrupt Somali government officials to acquire the former Central Bank property in Wadajir district.

Days later, armed police and NISA officers raided homes and forcefully removed families, including women and children.

Journalists who rushed to the scene were threatened and blocked from reporting.

However, in December last later, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the head of Premier Bank visited the site and announced the commencement plans for the construction of a major hotel complex.

Sources told Horn Observer that Djibouti’s President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh and President Hassan Sheikh’s wife are among those involved in the project.

PHOTO: On 17 December last later, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the head of Premier Bank visited the site and announced the commencement plans for the construction of a major hotel complex.

The president’s wife has been implicated in money laundering activities involving businessmen in Dubai.

Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, leader of the Wadajir Party and Member of the Somali Federal Parliament, condemned the evictions as serious human rights violations and called for an urgent investigation.

“To force residents out of Carwada Qaranka, their access to water and electricity was cut off. Forced evictions are human rights violations that leave families—especially women, the elderly, and children—without shelter. The government, which has a duty to protect its citizens, must be held accountable for this suffering,” he said.

He warned that the growing number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) could serve as a recruitment tool for extremist groups.

“Given the lack of justice in Somalia to hold President Hassan Sheikh, Premier Bank, and the security forces accountable for these forced evictions, we should seek legal advice on taking the matter to the East African Court of Justice,” he added.

Warsame urged international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW), and the UN Human Rights Council to investigate the issue.

Edited by: Ali Musa

alimusa@axadletimes.com

Axadle international–Monitoring