Italy Halts Visa Processing in Somalia Over Human Trafficking Worries

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AXADLE) – A heads-up from the Italian Embassy in Nairobi: they’ve hit the brakes on issuing Schengen visas via their Mogadishu office.

Effective September 24, 2024, this abrupt change was relayed through a formal communique to Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The memo clearly states that anyone looking to secure a Schengen visa must now direct their applications to the Italian Embassy in Nairobi.

The statement emphasized: “Applicants must directly submit all types of entry visa applications to the Embassy of Italy in Nairobi.”

The embassy did not delve into the specifics behind this sudden halt but underscored its dedication to nurturing robust ties with Somalia. “The Embassy of Italy to the Federal Republic of Somalia takes this opportunity to renew… its highest assurances of consideration,” read the notification.

The embassy also doubled down on the announcement via X (previously known as Twitter), sharing: “Effective immediately, the Embassy of Italy in Nairobi has suspended the issuance of Schengen visas for all applications processed by the Embassy of Italy in Mogadishu.”

Whispers indicate this suspension could be a cog in a larger EU strategy aiming to clamp down on human trafficking, following probes linking Somali officials and shady syndicates to smuggling rings.

With Italy being a critical gateway for migrants entering the EU, the country has borne the brunt of the migration turmoil, facing relentless human trafficking routes that funnel individuals into Europe.