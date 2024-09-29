In Lasanod, a School Faces Challenges in Teaching Deaf and Blind Students

Lasanod, Somalia (KAAB TV) – In the northern Somali city of Lasanod, nestled in the Sool region, a handful of devoted teachers, spearheaded by Seynab Mohamud Gelle, work tirelessly to educate visually and hearing-impaired children from less fortunate backgrounds.

Notwithstanding the absence of sign language instruction and a shortage of adequately trained teachers, Seynab and her peers are committed to teaching over 30 children at their elementary school each day.

This week, Kaab TV dropped by the school, where Seynab shed light on the arduous struggle they endure.

“The resources we need to properly teach kids with special needs just aren’t there,” she remarked.

The school had only just reopened this past April after almost a year of deadly conflicts in Lasanod.

Battles between North Western State of Somalia forces and the local SSC-Khaatumo forces over the city’s control had scattered students and teachers to the winds.

Come August 2023, SSC-Khaatumo reclaimed Lasanod, allowing displaced residents to return under a new administrative body. Since then, children from neighboring villages have flocked daily, eager for a chance to enroll.

“Many children can’t get an education, especially in conflict zones,” Seynab remarked.

Widespread destruction of schools, community dislocation, and a dearth of trained educators have pushed the education system to the brink, exacerbated by financial troubles from skimpy government funding and prevalent poverty.

Statistics paint a bleak scene, with nearly 70% of Somali school-age children not attending school.

“Regular schools accept children with special needs now, but many parents can’t afford the fees. Our journey is just beginning,” Seynab explained.

Yet the shortfall of specialized teachers capable of working with blind and deaf students looms large. Without these skilled local teachers, Seynab and her team struggle to keep pace with the 2024 term schedule.

One rare gem at the school is Abdifatah Hussein, the sole male teacher for the blind and deaf. After receiving training in Ethiopia, Abdifatah returned to Lasanod, eager to lend a hand at the school.

“No fees here; education is free. We urge local families to bring their children,” he stressed.

Still, convincing parents to send their kids to school remains a tough nut to crack. Deep-seated stereotypes pervade the community, with many clinging to the belief that blind and deaf children can’t learn.

This fallacy jeopardizes the futures of countless children across Somalia, a reality that Seynab and Abdifatah are fervently striving to overturn.

“We want all the children to come and learn,” Abdifatah emphasized.