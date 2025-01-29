Escalating Conflict Triggers Rise in Assaults on Vital Civilian Infrastructure

In the bustling heart of Port Sudan, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in real time. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sounded the alarm over a troubling escalation in attacks on essential civilian infrastructure across Sudan. At the center of this storm are the vital power plants, water stations, and dams situated in the Northern State, River Nile, Sennar, White Nile, and Gedaref. These targeted assaults have not only inflicted serious harm but have also left the technical teams—those unsung heroes working tirelessly to keep these lifelines operational—vulnerable and exposed to grave danger.

“We are witnessing a disturbing pattern of attacks on critical civilian infrastructure so essential for people’s survival,” lamented Dorsa Nazemi-Salman, with a tone suggesting a mix of urgency and disbelief. As the head of ICRC operations in Sudan, Nazemi-Salman stands at the forefront of the humanitarian effort. “We urgently call on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and their Jeddah commitments and protect these vital facilities,” she urged, her words a clarion call that hangs heavy in the air.

The impact of these strikes is far from abstract; they disrupt the daily lives of millions. Imagine flipping a light switch, only to find darkness staring back, or turning a faucet to quench your thirst, and not a drop emerges. That’s the grim reality facing countless Sudanese citizens as they grapple with limited access to clean water and electricity. It’s a domino effect that cripples the functioning of hospitals and healthcare services, dramatically heightening the risk of cholera outbreaks and public health emergencies. Suddenly, the safety net that health systems represent isn’t there to catch those in free fall.

It’s an urgent cry for immediate action. It’s critical now, more than ever, to protect these civilian infrastructures—hospitals, water, and electrical installations. The moral and legal obligations under international humanitarian law and the commitments made in that Jeddah Declaration, with its ink still fresh since May 2023, mustn’t be ignored. Without prompt intervention, an already strained society may see its critical arteries severed, leaving civilians untethered and vulnerable in the midst of ongoing conflict.

Under the banner of international humanitarian law, these infrastructures are not mere facilities. They are bastions of safety and are firmly categorized as civilian objects. Thus, they should remain untouched by the clash of arms, immunized from the aggressions of conflict. It’s incumbent upon the warring factions to exercise all feasible caution, ensuring these sites remain beyond their line of fire, thereby safeguarding them from collateral harm.

Yet, in this swirling vortex of uncertainty, one beacon remains unwavering—The ICRC’s dedication to the people of Sudan. Since April 2023, when conflict began to stain the sands of this nation, the ICRC, in tandem with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, has fortified its resolve to shield and support the millions of vulnerable souls amidst a backdrop of chaos and strife. Their mission, a profound testament to human compassion, is a lifeline for those who awake each day to the sound of conflict, rather than the hum of peace.

This narrative, rich with the gravity and tenderness of a nation in peril, is a resounding echo hoping to reach ears that can enact change. It’s a story spun with the hope that it finds resolution, not in silence, but in steadfast, collective action. As the sun sets on another day in Sudan, the call for peace doesn’t waver. Instead, it grows louder, imploring us to listen, understand, and act.

Report by Axadle.



Edited by: Ali Musa

alimusa@axadletimes.com

Axadle international–Monitoring