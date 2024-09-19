BGS 2024 Forum to Highlight the Impact of Fintech on Somalia’s Economic Development

BGS 2024 Forum: Unpacking Fintech’s Role in Somalia’s Economic Landscape

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The annual Somalia’s Success Stories, organized by Hormuud, a leading telecommunications giant in the country, is all set to unfold on October 16, 2024, at the Sahal venue in Mogadishu.

Next month, we’ll witness the third edition of this influential forum. Previously, the BGS forum provided a deep dive into Somalia’s economic fabric, shedding light on both the growth potentials and the formidable challenges facing the nation. It served as a vital insight into the paradoxes of the Somali economy.

This year’s theme, "Fintech in Somalia: Challenges, Opportunities & Future Prospects," aims to explore the transformative role of financial technology in Somalia’s economic sphere, especially given the country’s complex backdrop.

Acting as a linchpin for private sector conversations in Somalia, the forum will gather a wide array of attendees. Expect to see business stalwarts, government honchos, scholars, and dynamic entrepreneurs congregating. The discussion will critically examine fintech’s current landscape, the regulatory measures in place, and the overarching economic impacts of these technological advancements.

The anticipated event will be rich with keynote speeches from trailblazers in fintech, lively panel discussions, and scholarly presentations. Moreover, there’ll be an exhibition area where local fintech innovators can flaunt their groundbreaking solutions. An awards ceremony will add to the excitement, celebrating notable accomplishments in Somalia’s fintech realm.

"Fintech transcends gadgets and code; it’s a catalyst for inclusive growth and economic vibrancy in Somalia," BGS remarked. "This forum is indispensable for aligning our regulatory scaffolding with fintech’s swift progress, ensuring both security and innovation."

Additionally, the event will disclose findings from three pivotal research projects. These will offer an exhaustive look at Somalia’s fintech domain, assess the legislative landscape, and evaluate the economic ripple effects of fintech.

The BGS forum has solidified itself as a crucial venue for tackling business conundrums and opportunities. It underscores Somalia’s resolve to cultivate a robust and inclusive economic future through tech-driven solutions.

AXADLETM