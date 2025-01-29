Caroline Kennedy Labels Cousin RFK Jr. a ‘Predator’ and Claims He Lacks Qualifications for Health Secretary Position

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the late President John F. Kennedy, has voiced strong objections to the nomination of her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for the position of Secretary of Health and Human Services. Ahead of his confirmation hearing scheduled for tomorrow, she dispatched a pointed letter to US senators, in which she characterized him as “completely unqualified” for the role. “He is a predator,” she boldly asserted, underlining her concern that his controversial anti-vaccine rhetoric has resulted in tragic consequences, including the loss of countless lives.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently withdrew from the presidential race to endorse Donald Trump, who subsequently nominated him for the esteemed cabinet position. Tomorrow, he is expected to face the Senate committee responsible for determining his eligibility. In a heartfelt moment that underscores the weight of her concerns, Caroline’s son, Jack Schlossberg, shared a video capturing her reading the letter to senators.

In her letter, Caroline did not shy away from detailing the troubling implications of her cousin’s character. “These facts alone should be disqualifying,” she wrote. “But his personal qualities pose an even graver concern.” It’s a poignant reminder that in politics, the lines between personal and public conduct often blur, leaving many to wonder—what truly constitutes fitness for office?

Caroline Kennedy further accused RFK Jr. of leading some of his siblings and cousins down a perilous path of addiction, which tragically culminated in illness and premature death. Her poignant recollection of her younger brother David, who tragically died in 1984 due to an overdose of several substances, serves as a chilling testament to the personal impacts of addiction within their family.

She drew attention to a particularly alarming episode: an outbreak of measles in American Samoa in 2019, which she attributes directly to her cousin’s vehement anti-vaccine stance. “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets, because Bobby himself is a predator,” she stated, painting a vivid image of both her cousin’s past and his concerning views about public health. Caroline recalled a disturbing anecdote; he allegedly found amusement in feeding live mice and chickens to his hawks, a reflection of a mindset that many find unsettling.

In a sweeping condemnation, Caroline also noted RFK Jr.’s keen financial interest in legal actions against Merck’s HPV vaccine, designed to protect against cervical cancer. She implied that he is poised to “enrich himself” at the expense of public safety and health, raising ethical questions that certainly merit the Senate’s scrutiny. As the former US Ambassador to Australia, Caroline was supportive of the HPV vaccination efforts, which only amplifies the paradox of her cousin’s controversial position.

Concluding her compelling letter, she fervently appealed to US Senators to reject RFK Jr.’s nomination—not just for her family, but on behalf of America’s most vulnerable populations. “They deserve better than Bobby Kennedy,” she urged, emphasizing a collective yearning for leadership that prioritizes public welfare over personal gain.

If confirmed, RFK Jr. would oversee an extensive budget totaling approximately $1.7 trillion in mandatory spending and $130.7 billion in discretionary funds as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services. Notably, over half of that budget is allocated to critical entitlement programs such as Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. The implications of this nomination reach far beyond political lineage; they potentially affect millions of lives reliant on a compassionate and competent leadership.

As this contentious confirmation hearing looms, one can’t help but reflect: what do we truly seek in our leaders? Do we want guardians of public health driven by empathy and rational discourse, or are we prepared to accept representatives whose legacies are mired in controversy and polarizing ideologies? Such questions will undoubtedly resonate as senators deliberate the fate of RFK Jr. and, by extension, the future of America’s health policies.

In the ever-evolving landscape of American politics, where deeply personal challenges become public governance, one thing remains clear: the call for accountability and integrity will persist, urging all leaders to rise to the occasion for the greater good.

Report By Ali Musa

Axadle Times International – Monitoring