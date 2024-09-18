VideoSports

Highlights from Bayern Munich’s Dominant 9-2 Victory Over Dinamo Zagreb

Bayern Munich etched their names in the annals of the modern Champions League by smashing nine goals in a single match. This historic feat coincided with the kickoff of Europe’s revamped elite club competition on Tuesday. Reigning champions Real Madrid and Liverpool also tasted victory.

Harry Kane was on fire, netting four goals, including a hat-trick of penalties, as Vincent Kompany’s Bayern decimated Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 at the Allianz Arena.

First-timer Michael Olise also shined bright, scoring twice in his Champions League debut, while Raphael Guerreiro, Leroy Sane, and Leon Goretzka added to the home team’s goal tally in Germany.

Although Dinamo found themselves down 3-0 at the half, they managed to net two quick goals right after the break, thanks to Bruno Petkovic and Takuya Ogiwara, causing a brief flutter for Bayern. Nonetheless, the German giants regrouped and pummeled in six more goals from the 57th minute onward.

