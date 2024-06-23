Spalletti Plans Tactical Overhaul Following Missteps in Spanish Defeat

After a letdown against Spain, Italy is itching for redemption. They clash with Croatia on Monday, eyeing a slot in the round of 16. Italy’s head honcho Luciano Spalletti confessed he missed the mark during their previous match, but he’s set on amending that against Croatia.

In their Thursday skirmish, Spain clinched the apex of Group B with a slender 1-0 triumph, courtesy of Riccardo Calafiori’s unfortunate own goal at the 55th minute. Despite the tight scoreboard, the Azzurri lagged, notching a mere four attempts at goal. Goalkeeper Unai Simon barely broke a sweat, with just one save needed.

Spalletti, sticking with his initial squad from their resilient win over Albania, exercised all available substitutions before the 65th minute. He later conceded these adjustments came too late but remains optimistic about a resurgence come Monday.

“There’s definitely a buzz about tweaking the lineup a tad,” Spalletti revealed. He continued, reflecting on past decisions, “Perhaps I dallied too long in shaking things up, though adjusting seemed risky given recent discussions.”

Now aware of the team’s accumulating weariness and dwindling results, changes are imminent. Italy is well aware that victory cements their second-place finish in the group. Conversely, a loss could either directly eliminate them, should Albania topple Spain, or leave their fate hanging as potentially one of the best third-place finishers.

“Some games are decisive in scripting either memorable sagas or forgettable ones. This match is pivotal,” Spalletti stated emphatically. “Actions speak louder than words. After our display against Spain, it’s time we truly step up and let our performance do the talking.”