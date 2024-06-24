Deschamps Confirms Mbappe’s Imminent Comeback for the Euros

Questions have been swirling about Kylian Mbappe’s condition. Didier Deschamps has recently spoken to allay these rumors.

Deschamps says his ace, Mbappe, is “amped up” and might step onto the pitch for their vital Euro 2024 clash against Poland.

In a recent mishap, Mbappe’s nose met an unfortunate end thanks to an encounter with Kevin Danso, sidelining him during a scoreless match against the Netherlands.

Now donning a facial guard, the French skipper has rejoined regular training and even netted a duo of goals in a secret scrimmage last Saturday.

Despite their efforts, France’s advancement to the next round hangs in the balance. They must withstand Poland, a team already ousted from the tournament.

The French squad found the Netherlands a tough nut to crack in their previous game. Mbappe’s reappearance could inject much-needed vivacity, though the mask may pose minor challenges, Deschamps concedes.

“Improvements are evident daily,” mentioned Deschamps. “He’s shaken off most of the bruising and is getting used to his new gear.

“He’s eager to get on the field. He even wanted to face the Netherlands. His readiness for tomorrow’s game is palpable.

“Breathing? No issues there, but his vision has taken a slight hit. It’s a necessary evil to shield his mug from potential mishaps.”

Despite potential setbacks, the visuals won’t severely impede him. “It resembles wearing slim 3D specs,” Deschamps added.

N’Golo Kante, thus far the tournament’s standout player, eagerly anticipates Mbappe’s return to boost France’s attack.

“His sharpshooting skills are undeniable,” remarked Kante. “Even in his absence, we carved out numerous chances. His return could up our game considerably.

“Having Kylian back is a monumental uplift. He dazzled us during practice. Honestly, the mask seemed nonexistent!

“I’m confident his prowess will shine through in our next game.”