South Africa Resists Pressure, Commits to Continuing Pursuit

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that Pretoria will steadfastly pursue its genocide case against Israel for alleged atrocities in Gaza. He announced that fresh evidence will be submitted to the World Court next month.

This case, lodged by South Africa in December, accuses Israel of violating the 1948 U.N. Genocide Convention through attacks in Gaza. These attacks are claimed to indiscriminately hit schools, refugee shelters, hospitals, soup kitchens, aid workers, and designated safe zones.

“We are resolute,” Ramaphosa stated to journalists about the ongoing case. “We are committed to pushing forward.”

South Africa plans to present additional facts and evidence to the U.N. court next month to reinforce its allegations.

“Preparations are in full swing to compile what is referred to as the memorial, a substantial document spanning hundreds of pages,” the president explained.

“We continue to advocate for an end to the genocide, a cease-fire, and the return of hostages,” he added.

Several countries, including Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Spain, and Türkiye, have joined South Africa’s case.

The relentless Israeli assaults have resulted in at least 41,118 deaths in Gaza, as reported by the territory’s health ministry.

Recent reports suggest that Israeli diplomats are being instructed to lobby U.S. Congress members to pressure South Africa into dropping the genocide case.