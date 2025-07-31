Angola: Fuel Price Surge Sparks Violence, Leaving 22 Dead

Angola: Rising Tensions Amid Fuel Price Hike Leaves 22 Dead

On Wednesday, the Angolan government reported the tragic loss of at least 22 lives due to violent unrest spurred by a sudden increase in fuel prices. The two-day turmoil in this oil-rich southern African nation not only took lives but also led to hundreds of injuries and over 1,200 arrests. This stark disruption reflected the deep-frustrations of a population grappling with the economic realities of a nation abundant in resources yet shadowed by poverty.

At the heart of this unrest are the taxi drivers, who began their strike on Monday. Their protest was a direct response to the fuel price hike on July 1, a decision that seems paradoxical in a nation flowing with oil but burdened by inequality. Angola, a Portuguese-speaking country, has been under the MPLA party’s governance since 1975. This recent upheaval ranks among the most intense and destructive incidents in years.

As sporadic gunfire echoed across Luanda and other cities, looters capitalized on the chaos, targeting shops and clashing with law enforcement. “We regret the loss of 22 lives, including a police officer,” Interior Minister Manuel Homem remarked as he addressed the press after a Council of Ministers meeting chaired by President Joao Lourenco.

More than 1,200 individuals now face charges, and around 200 have been injured. Beyond the statistics lies the stark reality of raided supermarkets and damaged shops — a vivid reminder of the societal fractures that lay in shadow until crises such as these shine a harsh light.

Though Luanda’s streets were tense and predominantly deserted by Wednesday, whispers of life returned. Petrol stations saw lines as some public transport resumed and shops cautiously creaked open. But behind this façade was a heavy security presence, underscoring the fragile calm.

Questions arise in times like these. Are the measures taken by those in power cognizant of the struggle faced by everyday citizens? The government’s decision to curb heavy fuel subsidies came after the International Monetary Fund suggested redirecting funds towards priorities such as health and education. However, this move has only intensified frustrations in a nation already reeling from nearly 20% inflation and a 30% unemployment rate.

Among the discontented voices is Luanda resident Daniel Pedro, aged 32, who articulated his feelings with poignant clarity. “The government seems to ignore its population,” he said. “They say that youth is the future of tomorrow. Yet today, it’s unemployed. I have a deep feeling of insecurity.”

Many Angolans share Pedro’s sentiment, as highlighted by a World Bank report indicating that poverty rates might persist at around 36% by 2026. This situation emphasizes the urgent need for a strengthened social safety net.

The unrest is not solely about fuel prices. During a protest in Luanda attended by approximately 2,000 individuals, citizens voiced their frustrations regarding the MPLA’s governance, with many accusing it of rampant corruption and expressing disillusionment with President Lourenco’s leadership, who was re-elected for a second term in 2022.

Such protest activities had already stirred two weekends prior, hinting at the simmering discontent that needed but a spark to ignite. On Wednesday, the opposition parties UNITA and Bloco Democratico issued a joint statement, highlighting Angola’s severe economic and social crises. They criticized governmental policies for being alarmingly out of touch with the reality lived by its citizens.

Meanwhile, organizations like Amnesty International have raised alarms over excessive force used by police against demonstrators. Angola’s background of a brutal civil war from 1975-2002 and decades of repression under former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos casts long shadows on its present struggles.

In this poignant juncture, one must wonder, how long can a nation rich in resources continue to walk the tightrope of internal disparity without a substantive shift towards inclusive growth and governance?

Sources: FRANCE 24 with AFP

Edited By Ali Musa

Axadle Times International–Monitoring.