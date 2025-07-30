President Volodymyr Zelensky has recently enacted a new law permitting Ukrainians over the age of 60 to enlist in the armed forces. This decision comes as the country faces ongoing challenges in recruiting personnel, with the Russian invasion now extending into its fourth year.

Under the new law, qualified individuals can commit to a one-year contract for non-combat roles, provided they successfully pass medical evaluations. An explanatory note from Parliament emphasizes that, “A significant number of citizens aged 60 and over have expressed a strong desire to voluntarily join the defence of the state.” This move aims to bolster the ranks with those willing to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Additionally, the mobilization age will be reduced from 27 to 25 starting in April 2024, a decision that resists calls from U.S. officials to lower it further to 18.

In related news, a wave of recent Russian strikes has tragically claimed the lives of at least 25 individuals, including a pregnant 23-year-old and numerous prison inmates. These attacks occurred shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump set a deadline of “about 10 or 12 days” for Russia to cease hostilities, or face serious economic sanctions.

President Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately targeting a prison in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in 16 fatalities and injuring over 40 others. “It was a deliberate strike, intentional, not accidental,” he stated on social media. “The Russians could not have been unaware that they were targeting civilians in that facility.”

The Kremlin has refuted these allegations. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted, “The Russian army does not strike civilian targets.” He acknowledged Trump’s ultimatum, asserting that Moscow remains “committed to the peace process to resolve the conflict around Ukraine and secure our interests.”

Ukraine’s justice ministry reported that four glide bombs were used in the prison attack, with official figures indicating the deaths of 16 inmates and 43 injuries. Images from the site reveal a chaotic scene, with bricks and debris littering the ground and windows blown out.

The perimeter of the Bilenkivska correctional facility remained secure, with no threats of inmate escape reported. Rescue teams have been actively searching for survivors, and a senior Ukrainian source confirmed that 274 individuals were incarcerated at the site, with no Russian war prisoners among them.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, denounced the strike as further evidence of Russian “war crimes,” stating, “People held in places of detention do not lose their right to life and protection.”

Alongside this attack, Ukraine’s air force revealed that Russia had launched 37 drones and two missiles overnight, with air defense systems successfully intercepting 32 of them.

Mr. Zelensky mentioned that there were additional assaults, including an attack on a hospital in Kamyanske, located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where three people lost their lives, including the pregnant woman named Diana, just 23 years old. Moreover, separate strikes in the eastern Kharkiv region resulted in the deaths of six individuals, while a drone attack in the southern Russian region of Rostov claimed one life, according to local authorities.

As Kyiv works to fend off Russia’s ongoing summer offensive, reports suggest that Russian forces have made new advances in regions that had largely evaded conflict since the invasion began in 2022. The Russian defense ministry claims to have gained control of two additional villages—one in the Donetsk and another in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The recent prison strike occurred on the three-year anniversary of a devastating attack on another detention facility in occupied Ukrainian territory, an event for which Kyiv has consistently blamed Moscow. Reports indicated that dozens of Ukrainian soldiers were killed during the attack on the Olenivka detention facility, which Kyiv contends was the result of deliberately orchestrated violence.

As these tragic events unfold, the resilience and determination of both the Ukrainian leadership and its citizens continue to take center stage in this ongoing conflict.

Edited By Ali Musa

Axadle Times International – Monitoring.