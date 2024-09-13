WATCH: Somali Community Feels ‘Betrayed’ After Wiretap Involving 5 Black Officers

The sentiment in Ottawa’s Somali community is one of profound betrayal and alarm after learning that five Black officers were secretly monitored by the city’s police force, a situation they’ve described as deeply unsettling.

Gathering at the Somali Centre for Family Services (SCFS) on Thursday, community elders, mothers, the youth, and their allies voiced their outrage towards the Ottawa Police Service (OPS).

“We’re utterly appalled and disturbed by these allegations of discriminatory surveillance against Somali officers and their kin,” stated Bille Abdalla, who oversees youth development at SCFS.

It was CBC that initially brought to light the $2.5-million lawsuit against OPS, filed by five Somali-descended officers. The suit claims that some of their family members were also wiretapped without explanation or charges.

“It’s both shocking and gut-wrenching to learn that the OPS opted to criminalize Somali officers, who are supposed to act as a bridge between our community and the police,” Abdalla added.

Thursday’s news conference revealed that 30 years of relationship-building between the Somali community and the OPS had been severely undermined.

“The community is heartbroken by these developments,” mentioned Mohamoud Hagi-Aden, a respected elder.

Community Demands ‘Immediate and Decisive Action’

Now, the community is calling for swift and unequivocal action from the OPS.

“We need a police force genuinely dedicated to serving, protecting, and ensuring equity for all its members,” stressed Abdalla.

He emphasized the need for an independent investigation into these allegations, demanding transparency and accountability for any proven misconduct against the officers and their families.

“The police must come forward, acknowledge their mistake, and take necessary steps to mend the damage,” Hagi-Aden said.

Although trust is currently strained, the Somali community remains committed to its long-standing relationship with the police force. “We’re not backing down. We won’t abandon this relationship,” he affirmed.

Lawsuit Sheds Light on ‘Systemic Issue’

Speakers indicated that the lawsuit underscores a deep, pervasive problem in how OPS interacts with racialized communities.

“The assertion that OPS engaged in racially-biased surveillance highlights a larger systemic issue within the force,” noted Abdalla.

Claudine Mitchell, who heads the Jamaican Ottawa Community Association, attended the news conference to voice her community’s grievances as well.

“I’m exhausted by these recurring meetings on the same unresolved issues,” she said, expressing a shared frustration. “We’ve reached a point where apologies are no longer sufficient.

“When does it end? When will we genuinely introspect and address the root of the problem?”

Ottawa’s Somali community gathered this past Thursday to voice their profound disappointment over accusations that the city’s police unlawfully wiretapped five Black officers and their families. (Maxim Allain/CBC)