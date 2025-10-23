Somalia: where should the change that Somalis yearn for truly begin?

Opinion | Somalia’s Next Leap Won’t Come From Another Election

On a dusty midmorning in Mogadishu, as tuk-tuks weave past concrete blast walls and hopeful new cafes, I asked a lawyer what he most wanted from the state. He didn’t say elections. He said a judge he could trust.

That answer hangs over Somalia’s future. For more than three decades, the country has circled the same roundabout: hurry toward a vote, argue over the rules, postpone, compromise, vote, then start over. Each cycle spotlights familiar headlines about rivalries in the capital, friction with federal member states and the clan-based 4.5 formula. Yet beyond the political theatre, ordinary Somalis still ask for the basics: safety, courts that don’t bend, a constitution that is not provisional, and a bureaucracy that serves rather than waits to be served.

The ballot box is not a magic door

Somalia’s leaders and partners are once again talking about electoral timelines and the long-promised shift from indirect selection to direct, one-person-one-vote elections. The ambition is right. But ballots alone do not deliver democracy. As Kofi Annan reminded the world, “Elections are a process, not an event.” Without institutions—credible courts, independent referees, professional security forces—the vote risks becoming just another contest for patrons, not a mandate from citizens.

Somalia’s provisional constitution, adopted in 2012, still awaits full settlement on core questions: division of powers, resource-sharing, the role and shape of the upper house, and the structure of the judiciary. The result is a state that often has overlapping authorities and few neutral arbiters. Parliament passes laws, executives issue decrees, regional leaders push back, and disputes drift into political bargaining rather than legal resolution. It’s hard to build public trust in a system that seems to be negotiating itself in real time.

The missing scaffolding of a state

Think of a modern state as scaffolding that carries three loads: security, justice and services. Somalia’s scaffolding is still being welded together while workers stand on it. The national army has fought hard at great cost, but command-and-control remains uneven and logistics thin. As international forces transition out, the stakes of coherent security sector reform could not be higher. On justice, courts lack the independence, budgets and training to be a counterweight to politics. And the civil service—often underpaid and politicized—struggles to be the permanent engine room that keeps policy running no matter who wins office.

It’s no surprise that donors and technocrats talk nonstop about “institution-building.” But for Somalis, the idea is visceral, not technical. A corrupted land registry can vaporize a family’s inheritance. A missing case file can erase a victim’s voice. A neutral auditor can save a school or a clinic. It is the rule of law, not the promise of an election date, that tells citizens the state sees them as more than votes.

None of this dismisses the democratic impulse. Somalis are among the most politically engaged people in Africa. But engagement without a trusted frame is exhausting. Transparency International has long placed Somalia at or near the bottom of its corruption perceptions index; that isn’t a cultural indictment, it’s a governance verdict. And governance is fixable—when power agrees to bind itself to rules.

Lessons from elsewhere

Countries that turned a corner did so by sequencing political change around institutions, not personalities. Georgia’s post-2003 reforms famously dismantled a predatory traffic police overnight, cutting a visible artery of petty graft and restoring everyday dignity. Indonesia empowered a special anti-corruption commission and retooled its courts after the fall of Suharto, pushing reform through a sprawling archipelago—imperfectly, but decisively for a season. Rwanda prioritized basic security and administrative competence before opening the political throttle, betting that predictability would invite investment and rebuild the social contract after horror.

None of these paths is a blueprint for Somalia, and each has tradeoffs. But they do share a core insight: credible referees make politics safer. When losers trust the process, they return to compete another day rather than to sabotage the system. When procurement is audited and justice is not for sale, even bitter rivals can live within the same rules.

What a credible state-building agenda could look like

Somalia’s leaders and international partners know the slogans. What’s needed is a short list of hard, measurable steps that matter more than press releases:

Finish the constitution—properly. Settle the division of powers, revenue-sharing, and the composition of the judiciary. Leave fewer ambiguities for political horse-trading.

Build an independent judiciary. Transparent appointments, fixed tenure and a judicial training school. A small, protected anti-corruption court can be a start.

Professionalize the security forces. Unified command, pay on time, depoliticized promotions, and a phased handover plan that matches real capacity—not just calendar dates.

Establish a credible anti-corruption architecture. An empowered auditor-general and an investigative unit with prosecutorial teeth. Publish contracts and budgets by default.

Fix fiscal federalism. A predictable revenue-sharing formula, joint oversight of natural resources, and equalization grants that reduce the incentive for zero-sum fights.

Invest in civic education. A nation can’t live forever by the 4.5 formula. Teach the difference between clan solidarity and citizenship so a child grows up with both, not one against the other.

None of these steps is glamorous. All of them are political. But they would do more to prepare Somalia for genuine one-person-one-vote elections than any hurried timeline.

The politics of patience

There is a global pattern here: in fragile states from Libya to Haiti, premature elections without institutions have deepened fragmentation. Conversely, where rules and referees gained legitimacy, the ballot box has had power: it could change leaders without endangering the house. The question for Somalia is whether its elite is willing to accept a slower, steadier path that constrains them—but ultimately legitimize them.

International partners also face a choice. Funding an election is visible, countable, and reportable to parliaments back home. Underwriting the grind of court reform or payroll systems is boring and slow. But it’s the slow investments that move a country from improvisation to procedure. Somalia’s diaspora, who send billions home annually, know this truth from building businesses: reliable rules are the best subsidy.

So, what if the country held off on promises it can’t keep and focused on promises it can? What if the next national milestone wasn’t a date for the polls, but the first year in which every judge’s salary was paid on time; the first public procurement portal went live; the first police promotions board published its decisions; the first constitutional chapter was finalized with broad consent? None of those wins fits a campaign poster. All of them build a state that can finally host a democratic contest worthy of the name.

Somalia does not lack talent, resilience or ambition. It lacks, still, a shared agreement to let institutions—rather than individuals—carry the nation forward. When that agreement arrives, the ballot will mean more than a tally. It will be a transfer of trust.

And that is how you leave the roundabout.

By Ali Musa

