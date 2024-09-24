Local Business Owner Flourishes by Championing Essential Somali Cuisine Amidst Food Scarcity

BY HAJI ISSE BARRE FOR KAAB TV

GAROWE, Somalia – Amid a nation grappling with food scarcity, where drought-stricken displacement camps are home to millions, a curious preference persists: Somalis often choose imported foods over their homegrown staples like maize, grains, and beans.

Yet, there’s an entrepreneur who has found a way to turn this perplexing trend on its head, while lending a hand to his community.

Meet Mustafe Isaq Aden. Originating from Southwest Somalia, he journeyed to Puntland in the north, a relatively stable enclave. Once there, he set up a modest food stand, offering budget-friendly hot meals crafted from locally harvested maize, wheat, and beans. His fare appeals mainly to the lower-income bracket.

“I never thought I’d find myself in this line of work,” Mustafe confessed to Kaab TV. “For many locals, it’s an opportunity to savor cheap, healthy meals. They were bypassing local foods for imports, so I decided to start this venture.”

But Mustafe’s initiative isn’t just about making ends meet. It’s part of a broader push by local doctors urging healthier, homegrown diets.

“I’ve been running this kiosk for a year,” Mustafe revealed, recounting how his meals have gained traction. Now, his clientele includes office workers placing daily orders, with deliveries right to their desks.

Somalia has been battered by relentless droughts, erratic rainfall, and escalating temperatures, peaking with the nation’s longest drought from 2020 to 2023.

The fallout has been brutal: widespread crop failures, severe water shortages, and mass livestock deaths. Humanitarian agencies, hampered by funding crises and conflict, have struggled to provide adequate relief, leaving many communities in dire straits.

Despite these daunting circumstances, Mustafe has been able to sustain his family—his spouse and five children—covering rent and food costs, thanks to his expanding customer base and the comparative stability of Puntland.

As for the future, Mustafe harbors grander visions. “I aim to grow this kiosk into a larger enterprise and invite others to join me,” he shared, hopeful for peace and better rainfall, which would ensure a stable grain supply for his business.

In a nation besieged by hunger, Mustafe Isaq Aden’s food stand isn’t merely a business; it’s a symbol of resilience and communal solidarity, presenting a viable solution to local economic woes and the critical need for nourishing, easily accessible food.

This article represents a journalism initiative spotlighting the impacts of climate change and justice in Somalia, backed by the Somali Journalists Syndicate and Medico International.