Djibouti’s President Guelleh Extends New Year Congratulations to Ethiopia

DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (AXADLE) – Extending heartfelt congratulations to Ethiopia, Djibouti’s long-time ruler, President Ismail Omar Guelleh, marked the advent of Ethiopia’s new year 2017 on September 11, per the Ethiopian calendar.

“Big congrats to Ethiopia on ringing in 2017! Wishing y’all prosperity and growth. Here’s to deepening our nations’ cooperation and solidarity,” Guelleh shared on his official X account.

— Ismail Omar Guelleh (@IsmailOguelleh) September 11, 2024

In contrast to its tumultuous neighbor, Somalia, Djibouti maintains a warm relationship with Ethiopia, which relies heavily on Djibouti’s port for its imports and exports, making Addis Ababa a key port partner.

Ethiopia follows the Julian calendar, which lags almost eight years behind the globally recognized Gregorian calendar.

The Julian calendar in Ethiopia, with its 13 months, heralds New Year during Enkutatash, symbolizing the end of the rainy season and the blossoming of flowers.

The first day of the new year is celebrated nationwide as a public holiday, with festivities and joy.