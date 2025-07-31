Ongoing US-India Discussions in the Shadow of Trump’s Proposed 25% Tariff Threat

US President Donald Trump recently emphasized that the United States is actively negotiating with India regarding trade, following his announcement earlier that a 25% tariff on goods imported from India will take effect starting this Friday.

This tariff, along with an additional, yet unspecified, penalty mentioned in a morning social media post, poses a challenge to relations with the world’s most populous democracy. “Trade is very complicated,” Mr. Trump remarked, suggesting there may still be opportunities for negotiation.

At a White House briefing, the Republican president noted, “They have one of the highest tariffs in the world now; they’re willing to cut it substantially. We’re talking to India now—let’s see what happens… You’ll know by the end of this week.”

Previously, the White House had cautioned India regarding its high average applied tariffs, which stand at nearly 39% for agricultural products, with rates reaching up to 45% for vegetable oils and about 50% for apples and corn. Mr. Trump pointed out in a Truth Social post, “While India is our friend, we have done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are among the highest globally, coupled with significant non-monetary trade barriers.”

Additionally, he highlighted India’s military procurement practices, noting, “They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia and are its largest energy buyer, alongside China, at a time when the world calls for an end to the violence in Ukraine.” This underscores the geopolitical implications tied to trade discussions.

In light of these developments, the Indian government responded with a statement indicating that it is carefully evaluating the implications of Mr. Trump’s announcements and remains committed to securing a fair trade deal with the United States. “India and the US have been engaged in negotiations for a balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. We remain committed to that objective,” the statement elaborated.

Interestingly, Mr. Trump has indicated that tariffs on Russia are set to be imposed in nine days unless progress is made to cease hostilities in Ukraine. During the first six months of 2025, Russia continued to be India’s top oil supplier, accounting for 35% of total supplies.

The US—currently the world’s largest economy—faces a $45.7 billion trade deficit with India, making it the fifth largest. White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett acknowledged Mr. Trump’s frustration over the pace of trade talks and expressed belief that the imposition of the 25% tariff would catalyze further discussions. “Expect more information on an additional penalty shortly,” he added.

This new tariff significantly exceeds those imposed on other countries that have recently negotiated agreements with the Trump administration; specifically, Vietnam faces a 20% tariff, Indonesia 19%, and Japan and the European Union each have a 15% levy. SC Ralhan, president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisation, stated, “This is a major setback for Indian exporters, particularly in the textiles, footwear, and furniture sectors, as the 25% tariff will render them uncompetitive against rivals from Vietnam and China.”

US and Indian negotiators have engaged in multiple discussions aimed at resolving contentious issues, particularly concerning market access for American agricultural and dairy products into India. In its latest statement, India reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its farmers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses, declaring, “The government will take all necessary steps to secure our national interests, as it has done with previous trade agreements.”

This setback occurs despite prior commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Trump to achieve an initial phase of a trade deal by autumn, with a goal to expand bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, significantly up from $191 billion in 2024.

Additional complexities emerged following India’s brief yet intense conflict with Pakistan, during which New Delhi has expressed concerns about Mr. Trump’s perceived alignment with Islamabad, casting a shadow over ongoing trade discussions. “Politically, the relationship is at its lowest point since the mid-1990s,” remarked Ashok Malik, a partner at advisory firm The Asia Group. “Trust has waned, and President Trump’s messaging has undermined years of bipartisan efforts to nurture the US-India partnership.”

Beyond agricultural products, the US has raised concerns about India’s increasingly stringent import-quality requirements, representing several non-tariff barriers to foreign trade, as outlined in a report published in March. The looming tariffs are projected to affect Indian goods exports to the US, anticipated to be around $87 billion in 2024, particularly in labor-intensive sectors such as garments, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewelry, and petrochemicals.

Edited By Ali Musa

Axadle Times International – Monitoring.