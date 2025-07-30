OLF-OLA Criticizes Somali Region’s Reorganization as a Political Stunt

Ethiopia’s Oromo Liberation Front Denounces Somali Regional State’s Restructuring Plan

- Advertisement -

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AX) — In a passionate outcry, the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF-OLA) has condemned the recently approved restructuring plan of the Somali Regional State. This plan, which extends the administrative map with the addition of 14 districts—taking the total from 95 to 109—is perceived by the OLF-OLA as nothing less than a political conspiracy. They warn that this could ignite further conflict in already volatile border regions shared with Oromia. What are the implications of such a significant administrative shift, and how will it affect the people living on both sides of the divide?

The restructuring plan was ratified during the Somali Regional Council’s annual session, with officials claiming that the initiative aims to bolster governance and enhance access to public services. However, residents in Borana Zone, part of Oromia, express deep apprehension. Just this week, local reports indicated that demonstrations erupted, underscoring fears surrounding potential boundary alterations. Protesters rallied passionately, chanting, “Our land is not up for negotiation,” an echo of a sentiment that resonates historically in a region marked by complex inter-communal relationships.

It’s crucial to remember that the narratives surrounding borders aren’t just administrative lines on a map; they represent homes, livelihoods, and, tragically, the sources of recurring conflict. The communities in both the Somali and Oromia regions have had a long-standing dispute over border demarcations, especially regarding areas vital for grazing and water access. Ultimately, it’s the civilians who often find themselves on the front lines of these disputes, bearing the brunt of clashes that have led to casualties and displacement in recent years.

In an official statement issued on July 27, the OLF-OLA characterized the Moyale conflict as a “latest iteration of this reactionary inter-communal destabilization.” The implications of this statement extend beyond mere rhetoric. It highlights a significant concern regarding Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and its alleged efforts to fragment political unity within Oromia while intensifying divisions along ethnic lines.

“All signs of Oromo political and organizational crystallization represent a direct challenge to Abiy Ahmed’s rule,” the group articulated, pointing fingers at what they termed divide-and-rule strategies employed by the federal government. They argue that these tactics aim to weaken Oromo unity and sidetrack a burgeoning pluralist movement poised to reshape the political landscape. The rhetoric is stark: “Abiy thrives on our mutual alienation.” Here, we might question—what does a leader gain from fostering division among communities?

The OLF-OLA further appealed to Somali communities, urging them to reject maneuvers pursued “in your name,” underscoring that such actions are part of a broader campaign that threatens both social cohesion and political stability. The group expressed concern about ongoing efforts to incite religious tensions in regions like Arsi and Jimma, warning that these could disrupt the formation of a more cohesive resistance movement—an essential touchstone for equitable governance.

Moreover, the OLF-OLA addressed internal divisions within the Oromo community in their communication: “To the few Oromo actors who—whether knowingly or unwittingly—are aligning with the regime’s destructive agenda: pause and reflect.” This call for introspection demonstrates a recognition that unity among diverse factions within Oromia is crucial in facing external challenges.

Reflecting on history, the OLF-OLA’s statement takes us back to transformative moments, highlighting their own evolution. From 2019/20, as the militia underwent rapid restructuring to build a robust force, Abiy’s administration responded with what the OLF-OLA characterized as a “false flag operation,” citing instances of violence attributed to state-sponsored actors posing as insurgents. The narrative suggests a troubling pattern of manipulation that raises eyebrows and compels further examination: how often do governments create conflict to justify their own narratives?

Interestingly, the Somali Regional State has yet to disclose the full list of districts affected by the restructuring. The lack of transparency only adds fuel to the fire of anxiety that already hangs heavy in the air. Meanwhile, the authorities in Oromia remain silent. In such a charged atmosphere, the OLF called on the federal government to act swiftly to avert further violence: “We urge the central authorities to protect civilians and restore order.” The stakes are undeniably high.

Historically, the OLF has its roots as an armed group pursuing Oromo self-determination. After laying down its arms in 2018—thanks to what was perceived as a groundbreaking offer from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed—the organization has continued to voice its dissent against the federal government. Notably, they boycotted the 2021 national elections, citing an uneven playing field and intimidation of opposition parties.

In one of their compelling assertions, the OLF-OLA cautioned fellow Oromos against aligning with Abiy’s administration, stating, “No Oromo demand will be met with Abiy in power.” They reject any notion that Somali forces act independently, emphasizing that all maneuvers are centrally orchestrated: “There is no independent Somali force impeding on our borders. It is all done from 4-kilo and communicated through the state broadcaster.” Such comments highlight not just a local dispute but the broader dynamics of power that frame the region’s politics.

Comprising Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo community has long voiced feelings of marginalization under various successive governments. With no timeline yet announced for the implementation of the Somali Regional State’s restructuring plan, one must ponder: where do we go from here? What actions will the communities take, and how will this unfolding drama shape the narrative of Oromo and Somali relations in Ethiopia?

In times marked by such intricate socio-political landscapes, fostering understanding and collaboration becomes imperative. That is perhaps the greatest challenge—and opportunity—facing both regions today.

Edited By Ali Musa

Axadle Times International–Monitoring