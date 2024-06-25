Revamp Your Texas Roadhouse Menu for Healthy Weight Loss: Optimal Choices for a Slimmer You

Staying true to your weight-loss efforts when dining at popular restaurant chains can be daunting. Luckily, most chains have nutritional information that is easily accessible, along with healthy meal choices for those watching their waistlines. Texas Roadhouse, for instance, has nutrition and allergen info posted online for diners to seamlessly see calorie counts, total fat, carbs, fiber, protein, and more. So, the next time you head to this tasty favorite for a bite, be sure to keep the best Texas Roadhouse order for weight loss in mind.

The six-ounce sirloin with grilled onions and a side of fresh veggies is a great Texas Roadhouse order for weight loss.

Nutrition (Per order):

Calories: 660

Fat: 41 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium: 1810 mg

Carbs: 26 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein: 52 g

According to Lacy Puttuck, MS, RDN, CISSN, CSCS, a registered dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching, opting for the six-ounce sirloin with grilled onions, a side of fresh vegetables, and low-fat ranch dressing on the salad is a smart move.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Now, if you’re trying to stay away from steak, Puttuck offers a couple of alternatives:

The Grilled BBQ Chicken.

Nutrition (Per order):

Calories: 580

Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium: 1970 mg

Carbs: 61 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 46 g)

Protein: 52 g

Puttuck suggests pairing the BBQ chicken with green beans and honey French dressing on the salad.

The Grilled Shrimp Dinner—but hold the lemon butter.

Nutrition (Per order):

Calories: 550

Fat: 25 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium: 3350 mg

Carbs: 57 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 41 g)

Protein: 32 g

For this order, Puttuck recommends swapping out the rice for steamed broccoli and choosing the honey lime dressing for your salad.

“All three of these menu choices can fit into a weight-loss-focused meal plan. They contain large amounts of low-calorie vegetables and high-value protein. Each meal contains at least 30 grams of protein, which is a good benchmark for a meal,” explains Puttuck. “When using the meal calculator on the Texas Roadhouse website, you could opt for a higher calorie option but split the meal into two portions as well. Remember to leave dessert behind unless it’s your birthday!”

General ordering tips when making healthy choices at Texas Roadhouse:

Decide before you head to the restaurant—and when you’re not as hungry—what you’re ordering. This way, your stomach isn’t ordering for you! “When we arrive at a restaurant, we are usually hungry, and making healthy decisions is a bit more challenging,” Puttuck points out.

Know the ballpark of daily calories you should consume. Then, divide that amount by three and look at meals on the menu that are in that range. “For example, if you should have about 1,500 calories per day, that is about 500 kcal per meal,” Puttuck explains.

Choose high-quality protein for your meal’s base. “This will be more satisfying and more filling than a carbohydrate-based meal,” says Puttuck.

If you opt for something higher in calories, plan on splitting it with someone or packing half of it in a takeout container when it arrives. This will help you avoid overeating.

Take advantage of the Texas Roadhouse nutritional tool on their website. This will help you map out your meal and receive a nutritional breakdown.

Don’t waste calories on beverages! Instead, enjoy water, seltzer, or unsweetened iced tea with your meal.

Alexa Mellardo