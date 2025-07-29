From Underdogs to Champions: Somali-American Team Shines in Rochester

The Rochester Somali basketball team participated in two tournaments this year, one in Columbus, Ohio, during the spring, and another in Seattle this month. Contributed photo / Abdi Muhidin

- Advertisement -

Rochester Somali Basketball Team Shines at National Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (AX) — The sound of sneakers squeaking against the polished gym floor at Renton High filled the air, creating a thrilling atmosphere as Rochester’s Somali-American basketball team, one of the youngest squads in the tournament, clinched a remarkable third-place finish at a Somali diaspora basketball tournament in Seattle. This achievement was more than just a victory in the scoreboard; it symbolized resilience and community pride.

The tournament, held from July 3–6, was organized by East African Community Services and attracted 16 teams from Somali-American communities across the United States and Canada. For Rochester, a mid-sized city in Minnesota with a vibrant Somali population of around 10,000, this wasn’t merely about basketball. It was a chance to assert their identity, to carve out visibility in a landscape where they are often marginalized. For many, this was not just about the sport; it was a heartfelt declaration of belonging.

Despite being one of the smallest and youngest teams present, Rochester’s players showcased their determination and skill by defeating squads from Denver and Westside Ohio, propelling them into the semifinals. Ultimately, they faced off against their in-state rivals, Minneapolis, a powerhouse of the tournament. Yet the spotlight shone brightly on 18-year-old guard Sabir Ahmed, who dazzled the crowd with an incredible performance, scoring 39 points in the quarterfinals, which included a staggering seven three-pointers. His electrifying play was more than just a statistic; it was a visual representation of hope and ambition.

Seattle’s team ultimately won the championship, overcoming Minneapolis in the final. Still, Rochester’s third-place finish marked an encouraging milestone—its best result ever at a national Somali tournament. Reflecting on the experience, Coach Abdi Muhidin remarked, “A lot of these kids, after high school, don’t pursue college basketball. This team fosters a sense of community and brotherhood. It keeps us together and allows us to showcase our talents, making friends and cherishing a bond that lasts a lifetime.”

Most of the players are 21 years old or younger. For many, this trip to Seattle was momentous; it marked their first time boarding a plane. Between intense games, Muhidin turned the adventure into a multifaceted experience. He guided the team on excursions to iconic sites like the Space Needle and Seattle Waterfront, all while offering breathtaking glimpses of Mount Rainier. What a way to combine camaraderie and exploration!

“I take great pride in being Somali,” shared Ahmed, a recent graduate of Rochester Century High School who maintains an impressive 3.7 GPA and is set to play college basketball this fall at Gustavus Adolphus College. “It has shaped who I am today.” His words resonate deeply: identity is not merely a label; it is woven into our daily choices, relationships, and aspirations.

Rochester’s Sabir Ahmed, front, shares a laugh during a Somali basketball tournament in Seattle early this month. Contributed photo / Abdi Muhidin

Standing at 6-foot-5, Rochester’s Dom Malith was the tallest player on the team. He and his brother Chan, a notable former John Marshall standout, were the two permitted non-Somali players—a common practice in Somali diaspora tournaments that allow limited roster exemptions. Facing rivals with towering players exceeding 6-foot-10 from cities like Phoenix and New York, Rochester overcame these challenges through agile ball movement, sharp shooting, and disciplined defense.

“We were shorter but incredibly talented,” Ahmed explained to the Post Bulletin. “We didn’t have a genuine big man, but everyone else had a true center.” His candid acknowledgment of the team’s dynamics speaks to the heart of sportsmanship: striking a balance between personal skill and teamwork can lead to outsize results.

Rochester’s ascent encapsulates a burgeoning trend in Somali-American basketball where community-run leagues and travel teams serve as essential foundations. Across cities like Minneapolis, Columbus, and Atlanta, Somali-American athletes are making strides, quietly infiltrating NCAA, NAIA, and USCAA programs. It begs the question: What does this ongoing growth signify for the future? As Ahmed stated, “We’ve shocked them with what we showcased. Everyone traditionally thinks of the Twin Cities for Somalis in Minnesota, but every year we are one step closer to taking the championship home.” This determination echoes the very essence of sports—the relentless pursuit of excellence against all odds.

The journey doesn’t end here. Rochester’s team is set to compete in a regional Somali tournament in Atlanta this fall. However, for Coach Muhidin, the bigger picture extends beyond mere wins and losses. “This allows us to showcase our people,” he stated. “Our youth are the ones who can redefine the narrative of who we are.” With these words, he highlighted a profound truth: through perseverance, community, and shared passion, they create a legacy that transcends basketball.

Edited By Ali Musa

Axadle Times International – Monitoring.